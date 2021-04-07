The Buzz – New Sorority For Black Women, A 21 Month Old Shot In Road Rage Incident, & Maryland Casinos Reach Record Revenues

The Buzz:

SORORITY FOR WOMEN WHO ATTEND ONLINE COLLEGES AND UNIVERSITIES CREATED BY BLACK FOUNDERS

So for many who are continuing there education online more than not you are missing out on a part of the college experience being on the yard or campus. There’s a a big part of the social connection and just being a part of that student community like student groups and organizations like Greek fraternities and sororities that you can’t get online, well maybe until now.

Two black women have decided to change that and have developed a sorority for black women who are attending accredited universities online. Introducing the first chapter of Sigma Chi Psi Sorority founded in Baltimore at Strayer University in October 2020. The founders currently aspire to make their organization the first recognized collegiate Greek sorority for women pursuing higher education online.

Their online mission statement read: Members are reportedly known as “The Beautiful Jades of Sigma Chi Psi.” “We’re an organization of educated women who are committed to contributing to communities through philanthropic work. We encourage intellectual growth and success by offering networking opportunities, skill-building workshops, second language lessons, retreats, and various charitable events in the hopes of creating an everlasting bond between members and a foundation of lasting friendships,”.

And fellas don’t worry you are not forgotten… a statement explained that a fraternity called Gamma Sigma Gamma Fraternity Inc. is in development as well.

Source: Black Enterprise

21-Month-Old Boy in ‘Grave Condition’ After Suspected Road Rage Shooting in Chicago

In a truly sad and telling story a 21 year old month baby is fighting for his life after a road rage incident that lead to shots being fired and leaving the 21 month old baby shot in the temple.

Police said witnesses saw a female passenger exit the vehicle with the child. A person who police later reportedly described as a “Good Samaritan” transported the woman and child to Northwestern Hospital,

Police believe that the shooting may have stemmed from a road rage incident, Commander Jake Alderden reportedly said during a press conference Tuesday afternoon.

“At this time, it appears that they are completely unknown to each other and there was a dispute possibly over somebody not letting somebody into a lane of traffic,” he said, according to WGN.

Police reportedly did not have a description of a suspect or vehicle yet.

Source: People

Maryland Casinos Set Record $169 Million Revenue In March

There’s been a lot of industries that have been affected by the pandemic so much that some businesses who have been in business for decades have closed. Well it seems like that’s not the case when it comes to Casinos here in Maryland.

The Maryland Lottery reported Monday that the state’s six casinos raised about $169.2 million in the month of March. The record amount was reached after the lifting of capacity restrictions.

Source: CBS

And that is what’s happening inside The Buzz!

Also On Magic 95.9: