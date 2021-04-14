The Buzz -Black Descendants Get Family’s Land Back, Incest Unconstitutional Lawsuit, And A New Chadwick Boseman Documentary

The Buzz:

Black family’s beachfront CA property seized during Jim Crow era is being returned — and it’s worth millions

So California is trying to right a wrong of gross injustice when they took property from a black couple the bruces who started a beachfront getaway in Manhattan beach California…

The couple bought the land in 1912 and it became a popular spot for black families until the Bruces were forced out after years of ignoring racist threats and harassment by the white community. in 1924 city officials condemned the neighborhood and seized more than two dozen properties through eminent domain and paid the couple a fraction of what they asked for.

Well Los Angeles County officials on Friday said they are working with state lawmakers on legislation that would return the property — worth perhaps $75 million — to the family… which hopes to hold a family reunion when the bill is passed.

Source: The Hill

Sometimes you have to read a headline twice becuase you’r not sure you believe what you just read. This is one of those headlines.

A New York Parent who wants to marry their own adult offspring is suing to overturn laws barring the incestuous practice, calling it a matter of “individual autonomy.”

The lawsuit was filed in Manhattan federal court on 1 April, and is asking for a judge to declare incest laws “unconstitutional” so that a parent can marry their offspring in a New York City ceremony, according to the ny post..

In the filing the parent argues: “Through the enduring bond of marriage, two persons, whatever relationship they might otherwise have with one another, can find a greater level of expression, intimacy and spirituality,”

I was waiting to read this is a practical joke…guess not.

If you are a chadwick boseman fan…then you’e gonna love this:

Netflix is streaming a Chadwick Boseman Documentary, for 30 Days Only

We’ve seen him in quite a few movies, some really big ones and award winning ones. He’s respected for his work on film and how he lived off of it and now we get to see a little more into the life of Chadwick Boseman.

The official synopsis from Netflix for the special reads: “‘Chadwick Boseman: Portrait of an Artist’ is an intimate look at the Oscar-nominated actor’s incomparable artistry, and the acting process which informed his transformative performances. Viola Davis, Denzel Washington, Spike Lee, George C. Wolfe, Branford Marsalis, Phylicia Rashad and more take us behind the scenes to explore Boseman’s extraordinary commitment to his craft.”

Chadwick Boseman: Portrait of an Artist” will be available globally on Netflix on Saturday, April 17

Source: Indie

… and that is whats happening inside The Buzz!

Also On Magic 95.9: