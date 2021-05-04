The Buzz – Diddy Goes Thru A Name Change; Enslaved Black Man Gets Restitution Doubled; Maryland State Employees Get Money For Vaccination

Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

The Buzz:

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Reveals He Officially Changed His Middle Name: ‘Welcome to the Love Era’

Back in the early 90’s he was Sean Puffy Combs, then it was puff, then Puff daddy, then at some point it became Diddy….then you had Sean john which he turned into a clothing brand. And now it looks like Diddy has a new moniker… Hes changed his middle name again…it is now Sean love Combs.

The 51-year-old super-producer and business mogul got on Instagram yesterday and made the announcement showing a picture of his drivers license he just received in the mail… and it does say Sean love combs….

Now he teased about this back in like 2017 when he was telling people to call him brother love…now its official.

Source: People

Black man enslaved by South Carolina restaurant manager is owed $546,000

A restaurant manager who is serving prison time for effectively enslaving a Black man with an intellectual disability should pay $546,000 in restitution, a court ruled.

Bobby Paul Edwards is already serving a 10-year sentence for forcing John Christopher Smith to work unpaid 100-hour weeks in abusive conditions at a South Carolina restaurant, but an appeals court said Smith should get double the $273,000 he was initially awarded.

Smith, who had an IQ of 70, first started work at the Conway restaurant in 1990 at 12 years old.

He was paid until September 2009 when Edwards took over and moved Smith into an apartment attached to the restaurant, the ruling by the Court of Appeals 4th Circuit said.

Edwards forced Smith to work 6 a.m.-11 p.m. Monday through Friday and 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sundays, with no days off, according to court records.

Edwards whipped Smith, identified in court records as Jack, with a belt, beat him with pans and punched him.

“Jack” later said he felt like he was in prison, the ruling quoted him as saying.

“Most of the time I felt unsafe, like Bobby could kill me if he wanted,”

The abuse continued until October 2014, when a relative of a restaurant employee alerted authorities and the South Carolina Department of Social Services stepped in, the ruling said.

Source: CNN

Maryland State Employees Vaccine Incentive, Money.

In an attempt to get more state employees vaccinated, there are offering them an extra $100 to get fully vaccinated.

The estimated cost for the program is $5 million, according to Hogan spokesman Mike Ricci, Pamela Wood of the Sun reports. To receive the payments, state government employees must show proof of vaccination to their human resources office and sign an agreement to get any required booster shots over the next 18 months.

“With this incentive program, we are further encouraging state employees to get vaccinated to help keep themselves, their families, and their communities healthy and safe,” Gov. Larry Hogan said Monday in a statement announcing the incentive plan.

Workers who already have been vaccinated are eligible, along with those yet to receive the shots. The program will cover part-time state workers and contractual state employees.

Shot in the arm and a little shot in your bank account.

Shot in the arm and a little shot in your bank account.

