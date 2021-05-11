The Buzz – Coko Explains Why She Almost Didn’t Perform On Verzuz; Teen Vaccination Approved; NBC Says No Golden Globes On Air.

Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

If you were able to catch the iconic verzuz showdown between 90’s super r&b groups Xscape and SWV you might’ve noticed that Coko was visibly bothered. Well she explained why on her Instagram. She said “as I’m preparing for Verzuz, a lady was shot outside my hotel window. To see & hear the four shots, see her laying on the ground and all the blood was unbelievable!!”

She said that the horrific scene was traumatizing and induced a severe anxiety attack that nearly prevented her from taking the stage

“Literally crying & screaming. Yeah y’all saw me looking uncomfortable & irritated during the first half but, if it wasn’t for my son @jayyemichael @ynottamiya and @mrljb I probably wouldn’t have been out there at all.”

She thanked her inner circle for calming her down and helping her regain her emotional equilibrium sufficiently to perform.

Source: Rolling Out

Pfizer Vaccine Gets FDA Approval For Vaccine For 12-15 Year Olds.

The US FDA on Monday approved the Pfizer vaccine for kids ages 12 to 15 paving the way for teens to begin getting the shots as early as this week.

This will become the first COVID vaccine in the country that has been authorized to be used on young teens and adolescents, as it was previously only permitted for those who were 16 and older.

Pfizer said that at the end of March a clinical trial involving over 2,200 12-to-15-year-olds showed the vaccine’s effectiveness was at 100 percent.

“FDA has done everything we can to ensure that the Covid-19 vaccines we have authorized have met the agency’s high standards for quality, safety and effectiveness. We know that every time an American, including members of our own families, receives a Covid-19 vaccine dose, you are putting your trust in us,” FDA Acting Commissioner Dr. Janet Woodcock told the briefing.

Source: CNN

Golden Globes Experiencing Cancel Culture

NBC will not air the Golden Globes awards in 2022, the network said yesterday. In a statement the network mentioned “We continue to believe that the HFPA is committed to meaningful reform. However, change of this magnitude takes time and work, and we feel strongly that the HFPA needs time to do it right,” the company said in a statement. “As such, NBC will not air the 2022 Golden Globes.”

Its been reported that Tom Cruise has sent back his Golden Globe trophies in protest of the company and more in the industry have shown support in cancellation of the award show until things improve.

In March, the HFPA announced it would immediately begin working on implementing “transformational change” within the next 60 days, including mandating anti-racism and unconscious bias training, hiring an expert on diversity, having a third party law firm conduct a review of HFPA policies and committing to an expanded membership that is at least 13% Black.

Source: CBS

…and that is whats happening inside The Buzz!

