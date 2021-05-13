The Buzz – Phylicia Rashad Returns To HU; A New NBA Award; Baltimore City Councilman Arresterd

Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Phylicia Rashad Returns To Howard University

So Phylisica rashaad is headig back to school… her alma mater Howard University where she graduated magna cum laude with a bachelors in fine arts back in 1970… but this time she returns with a new title…how about Dean.

Howard University conducted a nationwide search before appointing Phylicia Rashad, who will begin her new role on July 1.

In an interview with Variety, She says she was honored and surprised by her appointment.

“I never saw myself as a dean,” she says with a laugh. “But then, I’ve never thought of myself as many things that I’ve been. “It’s a privilege to be a part of reestablishing the College of Fine Arts, to engage with the administration, the faculty, the students, the alumni, as well as artists around the country. It’s exciting to think about building towards a future with a College of Fine Arts and Howard University.”

And although she has an honorary doctorate degree, she is one of very few deans without a post graduate degree…you go Mrs. huxtible!

Source: Variety

NBA Creates A New Award For Social Justice

Now in the NBA they are getting closer to the playoffs and soon we will not only know who will win this years championship but then there are a lot of awards to hand out as well; mvp defensive player of the year, most improved, rookie of the year. an so on.

Well now the NBA has added a new award…

The Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Social Justice Champion Award — to recognize players who are making strides in the fight for social justice. Each NBA team will nominate one player for consideration; from there, five finalists will be selected and ultimately one winner.

The winning player will receive $100,000 for the charity of his choice; the other four finalists will receive $25,000 apiece, also for charity.

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver said in a release “With this new award, we are proud to recognize and celebrate NBA players who are using their influence to make an impact on their communities and our broader society.”

Source: AP

Now back around town… A Baltimore City Councilman Gets Arrested

So today City Councilman Zeke Cohen told us he was arrested durign a protest. He explains on hos social media saying:

Today I was arrested with CASA protesting for a pathway to citizenship for millions of our undocumented neighbors.

Baltimore’s immigrant community is essential. Their blood, sweat and tears helped build our city and country. They deserve to live outside of the shadows.

I’ll never forget when a dad was detained and then deported after dropping off his nine year old son at a school in Southeast Baltimore. Terror spread through our community.

During the pandemic, immigrants suffered disproportionate rates of transmission and deaths from COVID-19.

Civil disobedience has always been a critical lever for change. I’m proud to join my brothers, sisters + siblings from CASA to demand action from Congress. Everyone who works hard and plays by the rules should have an opportunity to attain citizenship.

No human being is illegal.”

People First I Say.

