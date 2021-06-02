The Buzz
The Buzz – $5 Million Incentive To Get Vaccinated; MJB New Documentary; 3 Maryland Hospitals Get 5 Star Rating

The Buzz:

New Mexico Unveils $5 Million COVID-19 Vaccination Prize For One Lucky Resident 

States across the country in an attempt to get more people vaccinated have went from offering things like free beer and pizza to some big money. Tens of thousands of dollars in Ohio they gave one person a million. Well now make way for the biggest vaccination lottery jackpot so far.

Vaccinated New Mexicans can now enter the state’s “Vax 2 the Max” sweepstakes, which will award $10 million throughout the summer. Four winners will be selected each week for five weeks and given $250,000 in cash before a final grand prize winner is drawn in early August. The Grand Prize $5 million 

The largest cash incentive offered in the country so far. And just in case if you think it’s working or not, In just a few hours after the announcement, 25,000 New Mexicans had registered for their chance to win.

Source: KRWG

 

Mary J. Blige’s My Life Documentary to Debut This Month on Amazon Prime

If you are a fan of the Queen of Hip Hop Soul then you know she came a long way from the projects to rocking stages across the globe and its going to be great to hear more of her story in her new documentary coming to Amazon Prime this month.

Per a release, Amazon Studios will showcase the ins and outs behind Blige’s highly successful and trailblazing sophomore album, My Life, in an upcoming documentary of the same name. Executive produced by Blige, Sean “Diddy” Combs, and directed by Vanessa Roth, My Life, the documentary will give viewers an in-depth look at the “demons and blessings that inspired the record and propelled her from the soul-crushing world of New York’s housing projects to international stardom. In the process, she celebrates the 25th anniversary of her most influential work by performing the album live for the first time.

Source: Essence

See The Trailer Here: Amazon Prime Video

A New List Of The Best Hospitals In The Country Is Here…

and Maryland lands three of the top 455 hospitals in the country with a 5 Five Star Rating.

  • Howard County General Hospital, Columbia
  • Mercy Medical Center, Baltimore
  • University of Maryland St. Joseph Medical Center, Towson

Scores are based on five measure groups, including mortality, safety of care, readmission, patient experience and timely and effective care. 

Source: WBAL

…and that is whats happening inside The Buzz!

 

