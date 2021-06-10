The Buzz – Man Shoots Six Year Old Neighbor; FBI Uses App To Catch Criminals; & Pharrell Opens School

Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

A MAN IN MICHIGAN SHOOTS SIX YEAR OLD NEIGHBOR

So the report says was a six year old boy who was going to get his bike that was in his neighbors yard while trying to do so that six year old kid Colby Daniel was shot in the arm.

The shot allegedly came from neighbor Ryan Le-Nguyen was arrested and charged with assault with intent to murder, Fox 2 reported

Well Colby and his father said the man first approached his son with a sledgehammer and said something to Colby he responded and then he went back in the house before allegedly firing a gun from his window and hitting him in the arm.

In an interview with Fox 2 Colby said “He tried hitting me with a sledgehammer but that’s not going to work because I’m too fast,”

“[Then he] got a gun and BOOM shot me right here,” Coby said.

Le-Nguyen’s bond was set at $10,000, which he posted.

Give thanks he’s OK, can you imagine if that ended up worse?

Source: NY Post

FBI USES AN APP TO INFILTRATE CRIME ORGANIZATIONS ACROSS THE GLOBE

FBI, the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, Europol and law enforcement agencies in several countries worked together to pull off a global sting operation. The operation known as Trojan Shield led to police raids in 16 countries.

About 9,000 officers have been deployed worldwide to make arrests and search more than 700 locations over the past 48 hours, according to the FBI and the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of California.

More than 800 suspects were arrested and more than 32 tons of drugs — including cocaine, cannabis, amphetamines and methamphetamines — were seized along with 250 firearms, 55 luxury cars, millions in cash and cryptocurrencies.

How did they do it?, well the FBI developed an app called ANOM that was installed on modified mobile phones and over the past 18 months, they used it to gain access to organized crime networks in more than 100 countries, users communicated in 45 languages about trafficking and drugs, arms and explosives, armed robberies, contract killings and more.

Source: CBS

PHARRELL WILLIAMS IS OPENING PRIVATE SCHOOLS FOR LOW INCOME FAMILIES

Pharrell has been making music for decades and now hes creating opportunities for low income families to get a private school education. The school will be called Yellowhab, a tuition-free private school that will enroll anywhere between 40-50 students between third and fifth grade and is set to open in the fall of 2021.

According to a news release: The micro-school, opening this fall in an as-yet undisclosed location, will offer “highly personalized education that knits together transformative learning opportunities at school, at home, online and in the community,”. Students will be picked through a lottery, and the plan is to eventually open more schools.

There will be an emphasis on science, technology, engineering, art and math — or STEAM. The idea for the school is an outgrowth of STEAM-focused summer camps that Williams started in 2008,.

In a press release Pharrell said “If the system is fixed and unfair, then it needs to be broken, “We don’t want lockstep learning where so many kids fall behind; we want bespoke learning designed for each child, where the things that make a child different are the same things that will make a child rise up and take flight.”

Source: NBC

