The Buzz – Baltimore Water Quality Alerts, American Airline Corporate Volunteers, Queen Latifah Gets Lifetime Honor

Water Alerts Issued In Baltimore

Baltimore is home to some rivers a couple dams and this morning Baltimore County officials issued three alerts regarding water quality.

Due to a sanitary sewer overflow, a water contact alert is in effect until further notice for Parks Run and lower Beaver Dam Run in Cockeysville and Big Gunpowder River downstream from the Loch Raven Dam

A water quality advisory is in effect for the freshwater portion of the Patapsco River in Baltimore County until further notice.

Recreational water users are reminded:

Be observant for cloudy or discolored water in streams, rivers, or the bay, and of waters that are laden with debris. Water quality may have been negatively impacted.

Do not drink stream water.

Avoid contact with potentially contaminated water if you have open cuts or bandaged wounds. If accidental contact with contaminated water occurs, wash any damaged skin areas as soon as possible.

Minimize hand to mouth contact and be sure to wash your hands thoroughly before eating.

Contaminated conditions can be produced by storm water run-off from severe storms, sanitary sewage overflows, or marine accidents.

Source: BaltCoGov

American Airlines looking For Team Players.

The airline has survived through the pandemic but not without consequences. reporting a loss of $8.9 billion last year and cutting 30 percent of its support staff, about 1500 jobs. Now with more and more people travelling American Airlines is looking for volunteers, and they have an idea where they can get some… their corporate staff.

According to the company statement, Corporate employees would be asked to work six-hour shifts between June and August to help travelers find their way around the airport, among other duties. Those who volunteer would generally do so during normal work hours as part of their regular work responsibilities.

American Airlines said. “However, as infection and hospitalization rates have materially declined and vaccine distribution has increased during the quarter,” the company says it has experienced an increase in bookings.

The airline went on to say that it expects the upward trend to continue. Source: People

Queen Latifah Gets Special Honor

At this years BET awards which will honor Black women with the theme “Year of the Black Woman.” with host Tarji P. Henson, who said in a press release The BET Awards will once again be at the forefront of Black culture.” this year’s show will be unlike anything we have ever seen before, and I am honored to be sharing the stage with so many powerful and prolific women in music and entertainment,”

One of those prolific women will be Queen Latifah who will be receiving the Lifetime Achievement Award. As a rapper, actress, host, producer, and more Queen Latifah is a cultural icon and no stranger to making great moments in music, on film tv and has been doing it for decades.

Latifah born Dana Owens already has a star on the Hollywood walk of fame, she was the first rapper to perform at a super bowl halftime show and so much more.

The show is set to air live on BET on Sunday, June 27 at 8pm

Source: Essence

