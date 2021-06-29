The Buzz
The Buzz – Miss Nevada Makes History; Doritos Goes Solid Black, And Domino Sugar Too.

The Buzz:

Miss USA Pageant Will Be One For The History Books

The journey to the Miss USA title is on the way and Nevada held its search for Miss Nevada over the weekend in Las Vegas and the competition turned out to be a historic one. 

For the first time in the pageant’s history, the title of Miss Nevada USA has been won by a transgender woman.

27 year old Kataluna Enriquez was crowned the winner after competing against 21 other women for the  title of Miss Nevada 2021.

Enriquez had to first win the Miss Silver State USA pageant in March, the preliminary competition for the Miss Nevada USA pageant and now she will compete for the Miss USA Title and will make history there too being the first trans women to compete in the Pageant.

Source: Washinton Times

 

 

Doritos Going Solid Black

Doritos is making an investment in black culture and art  with a new multi-platform initiative called Solid Black to bolster the voices of Black innovators and creators and provide them with resources to continue driving change.  

 Doritos  is putting up some good money and will invest more than $5 million to amplify stories of Black joy, strength, and resilience, including the inaugural class of SOLID BLACK Changemakers — seven members of the Black community using innovation and boldness to drive culture and give back to their communities. Each Changemaker will receive $50,000 to continue their work, and their stories will be spotlighted across all of Doritos’ public channels, including its website, social media, packaging, and TV advertising. 

Doritos is also committing $100,000 to National Urban LeagueTo  support Black entrepreneurship

Source: Essence

 

 

Domino’s’ Sugar Baltimore Facility Makes A First.

They promoted employee Coricka White to refinery to refinery manager at Domino Sugar’s Baltimore facility. A first in the company’s history that will now have not only a woman, but a black woman head the position.

White said, “I’m looking at myself as being a trailblazer and hope that I can pave the way for folks like myself to follow,” she said. “I definitely stand on the shoulders of some very strong folks here, and I’d like to think of my success as the success of the Domino family. It speaks to how progressive our organization is.”

Source: Baltimore Sun

 

…and that is whats happening inside The Buzz!

