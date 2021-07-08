The Buzz
The Buzz – New Edition Makes New Moves, NAACP Creates Task Force, And $50K Scholarships For Vaccinated Youths

The Buzz:

New edition is making some new moves

…and that includes all members of New Edition yes all six members. So the boys are working together again and recently signed a major representation deal with Creative Artists Agency. 

According to a press release from the firm, Ronnie , Bobby Brown, Ricky , Mike , Ralph, and Johnny will be represented in all areas worldwide, including Music Touring, Theatre, Literature, TV/Film, Production, Composing, and more.

The release also states that NE will be hitting the road too starting next year, they’re going to be touring, hitting more than 30 arenas across the United States, as well as their own residency in Las Vegas.

NE is back…and this should be good… I hope they make some new music too 

Source: BET

 

NAACP Task Force

So the NAACP in Randallstown is putting a plan in place to invoke some change and revitalize Security Square Mall. 

A press release from the NAACP notes:

Security Square Mall has been in decline since JCPenneys, Bennigans and IHOP closed in the early 2000s. There is one vacant anchor store that was once Sears. Bennigans and IHOP have been vacant for 20 years and have become an eyesore. Numerous code violations including trash, potholes, illegally parked cars and track trailers plague the appearance of the mall.

The press release says a mall is an economic engine in many communities, and the Woodlawn mall features more than 100 stores and restaurants.

Lets clean it up, fix it up, and build it up…community growth

  Source: Fox45

 

Maryland to award 20 college scholarships worth $50K to vaccinated youth 

The push to get more individuals vaccinated is still going strong and with still a high number of  unvaccinated  remaining among the younger age groups. There’s even more push and incentives to get them the shot. 

Gov. Larry Hogan announced  Maryland will award $50,000 college scholarships to randomly selected youth who are vaccinated against COVID-19.

So with the success of the  VaxCash promotion get ready for  the VaxU Scholarship, a partnership between the Maryland Department of Health and the Maryland Higher Education Commission, to provide $1 million in college scholarships for vaccinated Maryland youth between the ages of 12 and 17.

Another vaccination promotion… Money the great motivator

Source: WBAL 

…and that is whats happening inside The Buzz!

