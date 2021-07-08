Celebrity News
HomeCelebrity News

DMX’s Death Confirmed To Be Caused By Cocaine-Induced Heart Attack

Magic Baltimore Listen Live
Magic 95.9 Featured Video
CLOSE

Details surrounding the death of rap icon DMX have been pretty guarded since his passing on April 9, 2021, but now it looks like the actual reason that led to his fatal end has officially become public knowledge.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Vulture reports by way of the Westchester County medical examiner’s office that DMX died as a result of a cocaine-induced heart attack that caused a lack of blood circulation to his brain. “It was cardiac arrest for a period of time, so there was no circulation to the brain,” the source told Vulture exclusively, doubling down further that cocaine use  “caused this chain of events.”

Here’s more info that confirms X’s past vices unfortunately got the best of him, via Vulture:

“An analysis of Simmons’s urine showed the presence of cocaine. The medical examiner’s office did not perform an autopsy, as they had determined the cause of death based upon documentation furnished by medical professionals and police, the source said.

The source explained that someone had called for emergency help at 10:03 p.m. on April 2, and paramedics were dispatched one minute later. They arrived on the scene at 10:09 p.m. and started trying to revive Simmons at 10:10. There was about a 30-to-40-minute interval between the arrival of paramedics and Simmons’s arrival at the hospital. Although his heart was revived at one point and there was a pulse, his brain was already dead.”

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

The hospital also said, “His death literally happened immediately because the brain was dead,” and explained that days on the ventilator may have been in vain because, in their words, “He never woke up from [a] coma.”

It goes without saying that nothing in this report changes the fact that DMX will be sorely missed and his death will forever feel like a premature loss to the hip-hop community.

Rest well forever, X.

READ MORE:

DMX’s Death Confirmed To Be Caused By Cocaine-Induced Heart Attack  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

DMX

Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
Latest
Zaila Avant-Garde Is The First Black American To…

Zaila Avant-garde, 14, has become the first Black American to win the Scripps National Spelling Bee, which has been dominated…
07.09.21
Samaria Rice ‘Glad’ Ohio Supreme Court Rejected Appeal…

The Ohio Supreme Court's ruling to reject Loehmann's appeal advocating for his reinstatement to the force upheld the city of…
07.09.21
Black UNC Students Commit To ‘Holding The University’s…

Coalition groups comprised of Black students, alumni and faculty pressed on in their years-long fight to create a more equitable…
07.08.21
The Delta Variant Is On The Move: The…

Dr. Marcella Nunez-Smith says people shouldn't gamble with Covid-19 or their lives, reminding communities that vaccination remains the best protection…
07.08.21
Sha’Carri Richardson Won’t Race At Tokyo Olympics After…

Richardson was originally suspended for the 100-meter race in Tokyo over a failed drug test. Now America's fastest female sprinter…
07.07.21
Philly Residents Shut Down White Nationalist Group March…

Patriot Front, a white nationalist group that figured it would be a good idea to orchestrate a march through Penn’s…
07.07.21
Justice Stalled For South African Man Fatally Shot…

Following the fatal shooting of 29-year-old South African rugby player Lindani Myeni a few months ago by police officers in…
07.07.21
A Black Woman Says Her Nail Salon Refused…

A black woman was ostracized from a Columbia, South Carolina nail salon due to her weight.
07.07.21
New Documentary ‘Summer of Soul’ Breathes Life Into…

A Questlove Jawn, the documentary dazzles viewers in the nearly two-hour exploration into the overlooked festival in the summer of…
07.06.21
Phylicia Rashad Pens Apology Letter To Howard University…

Phylicia Rashad issued a second apology Friday, this time directing her statement to Howard University students and alumni after tweeting…
07.05.21
Close