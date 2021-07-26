The Buzz – New Allegations In R. Kelly Case, Kanye Relocates Temporarily, & Baltimore’s New Crime Plan

Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

The Buzz!

They’ve been some high profile court cases recently but there’s another one that has been ongoing for quite some time now and that’s the R Kelly case. Federal prosecutors are trying to get new evidence admitted in his upcoming New York trial. The allegations include the abuse of teenage girls and women dating as far back as 1991, the sexual abuse of a 17-year-old boy, physical abuse, hush payments and bribery.

The filing submitted by the prosecutors on Friday includes 20 Jane Does and two John Does.

In or around December 2006, the government alleges, Kelly initiated a sexual relationship with a 17-year-old boy whom he had met at a Chicago McDonald’s, and directed the boy to have sexual encounters with other people as well.

Source: NPR

Kanye West Has A New Address…Temporarily at least.

Coming off a huge listening event at the Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta for his latest project Donda, which is named after his late mother. Kanye must’ve had a really good time because after the show was over Kanye decided to stay in Atlanta and actually to stay in the stadium. Yeah he made plans to move in …well temporarily until he finishes the album DONDA his tenth studio album. TMZ reports that Kanye and his team created a studio space, living quarters and even have a chef to prepare his meals inside the stadium. DONDA is now set to be released on August 6th.

Source: TMZ

Crime and violence in Baltimore.

We’ve had 300 plus murders every year since 2015. well Mayor Baltimore Brandon Scott unveiled a new crime plan. A holistic, comprehensive approach to combat gun violence and its root causes in Baltimore. One he plans to use to reduce violence by at least 15% each year over the next five years.

Mayor Scott says “This Comprehensive Violence Prevention Plan reflects the voice of Baltimoreans who want to see change in their communities. It is a path to sustainably reduce violent crime in Baltimore using a public health approach, and ultimately save lives.”

Part of the plan focuses on stopping violence before it happens and providing resources for young to prevent them from entering a life of crime.

And if someone ends up going to jail, the city wants to set them up with jobs before they get released.

The Three Pillar Plan is in effect now through June 30, 2026.

Source: CBS

…and that is whats happening inside The Buzz

Also On Magic 95.9: