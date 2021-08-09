The Buzz
The Buzz – Cuomo’s Accuser Speaks Publicly; R Kelly Trial Process Starts; VSU Renames Four Buildings On Campus.

NY Governor Cuomo Accuser Who Filed Criminal Report to Give Televised Interview 

So last week one of New York Governor Cuomo’s Aides filed a complaint against him alleging that he groped her. That individual will be breaking her silence and speaking about the incident publicly for the first time on television. 

Brittany Commisso who was identified only as “executive assistant #1”  told CBS News that “needs to be held accountable,” “What he did to me was a crime,” she said. “He broke the law.”

She said she forcefully rebutted the governor’s claims that she initiated or welcomed physical contact between them, in an interview that aired on Monday.

“I would never on my own get up and initiate a hug with the governor,” Ms. Commisso said in a joint interview with “CBS This Morning” and the Albany Times Union.

Ms. Commisso also criticized the governor for saying in his defense that he commonly hugs, kisses and touches people in an effort to put them at ease. His actions toward her, she said, made her uncomfortable.

“To me and the other women that he did this to, oh, it was not normal,” Ms. Commisso said. “It was not welcomed, and it was certainly not consensual.”

Commisso told investigators that Cuomo fondled her breast in the Executive Mansion in Albany last November. 

Gov Cuomo has denied doing anything wrong and is now facing possible impeachment by the state legislature, which has been conducting its own inquiry into his actions.

Source: US News / NY Times

 

R Kelly Trial Process Is Beginning

The Pied Piper of R&B is getting closer to finding out what his fate will be as jury selection starts today in his sex trafficking trial which if found guilty could land him in jail for decades.

Federal prosecutors charged Kelly with leading an entourage of managers, bodyguards and others to recruit women and girls for him to have sex with and abuse, and to produce pornography, including child pornography.  R Kelly has pleaded not guilty to the nine counts including accusations of  racketeering, bribery, extortion and demanding “absolute commitment” from victims, isolating them from friends and family and requiring they call him “Daddy.” 

His trial begins August 18th

Source: US News

 

VSU Renames Four Of Its Buildings.

Virginia State University Is Renaming Four Of Its Buildings that were initially named after white men with ties to the Confederacy or the Jim Crow Era.

A member of the renaming committee for the university said “it didn’t make sense for a segregationist to have his name on a historically Black university’s campus and that the original names were “footprints of systemic racism and a male-dominated society”

VSU decided it wanted its new names to recognize Black women and held a ceremony to announce the new names honoring these women who have contributed to the university:

Lula Johnson Hall, who graduated from what is now Virginia State in the 1890s and is believed to be the first woman to graduate from a public college in the state.

Otelia Howard Hall, named for an English teacher in the 1920’s and 1930’s.

Johnella Jackson Hall, named for the woman who wrote the music for Virginia State’s alma mater. 

Lucretia Campbell Hall, named for the first Black woman who joined the university’s faculty. 

Source: The Root

…and that is whats happening inside The Buzz

