The Buzz
HomeThe Buzz

The Buzz – Damon Wayans Verzuz Who?, Ray Charles In Another Hall Of Fame, And Vax Boost Coming Soon.

Magic Baltimore Listen Live
Magic 95.9 Featured Video
CLOSE

Damon Wayans Wants to Do a Comedian ‘Verzuz’ With Dave Chappelle

So the verzuz battles were born out of the pandemic and has allowed us some great moments in music and culture. People have had debates about who should go up against who and they’ve all been of the musical artists side of things. Well Damon Wayans said he doesn’t really keep up with the verzuz thing but asked if they did it with comedians and when asked who would he like to go up against and he said without hesitation Dave Chappelle, he said I’m calling him out.

And you know what that would be a big deal…wonder if Timberland and Swizz Beats would do it.

Source: Complex

 

Ray Charles Inducted Into Country Music Hall of Fame

So the 2021 class of inductees for the country music hall of fame has been released and this years class has a R & B legend on the list. The great Ray Charles joins the veteran session drummer Eddie Bayers, pedal steel guitarist Pete Drake, and mother-daughter duo the Judds in the 2021 class. 

Ray Charles work on his  1962 album Modern Sounds in Country and Western Music is a big reason for his induction as well as songs collaborating with country artists such as Johnny Cash and Willie Nelson.

New members of the Country Music Hall of Fame are elected annually by a panel of industry executives chosen by the Country Music Association.

Congrats To Ray Charles and all of those artists.

Source: Pitchfork

 

 

Booster Shots

So the vaccine has been a topic of importance ever since the pandemic began and now for those who have already received their shots and are fully vaccinated there is some news from U.S. health experts. They are recommending COVID-19 vaccine boosters for all Americans, regardless of age, eight months after they received their second dose of the shot, to ensure lasting protection against the coronavirus as the delta variant spreads across the country. 

Last week, U.S. health officials recommended boosters for some with weakened immune systems, citing their higher risk of catching the virus and evidence that the vaccines’ effectiveness waned over time.

Doses would only begin to be administered widely once the Food and Drug Administration formally approves the vaccines. That action is expected for the Pfizer shot in the coming weeks.

Source: AP News

And that is what’s happening inside The Buzz!

1962 , Americans , artist , battle , booster , comedy , comedy battle , Country Music , Covid-19 , Damon Wayans , dave chapelle , FDA , Hall of Fame , health experts , industry executives , Interesting Headlines , jhohnny cash , Legend , pfizer , r&b , Ray Charles , Ryan Da Lion , Swizz Beats , the buzz , The Lion's Den , timbaland , vaccine , variant , Verzuz , willie nelson

Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
Latest

As Kids Delta Variant Cases Rise Parents Turn…

Children under 12 are not eligible for vaccination, increasing the need for masks mandates.
08.17.21

Atlanta Mom Calls Out Elementary School For Segregating…

One Atlanta mom found out that not all students are treated equally after she discovered that Black second graders at…
08.17.21

Falcons Become First NFL Franchise To Have Team…

As of Saturday (August 14), all 32 NFL teams had a vaccination rate above 75 percent according to Jeremy Fowler…
08.17.21

After Haiti Earthquake, Cori Bush Leads Calls For…

Reflecting on multiple international crises, the freshman lawmaker joins calls for the US to have a people-first approach to granting…
08.17.21

Fake Vaccination Cards Could Cause Big Problems In…

Fake vaccination cards are starting to circulate throughout the United States and a new black market is on the rise.
08.16.21

Tuskegee Study Descendants: ‘A Lot of Misinformation Is…

Several Tuskegee Study descendants joined an ad campaign to correct misinformation about the study and encourage Black people to be…
08.16.21

Sneaker Store Employee Shot & Killed During Sneaker…

Police soon arrived on the scene and though paramedics were able to get him to the hospital it was too…
08.16.21

Will Unvaccinated Black People Suffer Business Loss the…

With newly-mandated vaccine requirements that will make it virtually impossible to move around freely, will unvaccinated Black people be at…
08.13.21

GoFundMe Freezes Money ‘Mother’ Raised To Stop Eviction…

GoFundMe has frozen nearly $200,000 raised online by Dasha Kelly, a Black woman, over suspicions she misrepresented herself as the…
08.13.21

Mississippi Tops Lynchings Recorded By Any State, 8…

A private investigation by lawyer and civil rights activist Jill Collen Jefferson revealed that at least eight Black people have…
08.10.21
Close