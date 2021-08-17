The Buzz – Damon Wayans Verzuz Who?, Ray Charles In Another Hall Of Fame, And Vax Boost Coming Soon.

Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Damon Wayans Wants to Do a Comedian ‘Verzuz’ With Dave Chappelle

So the verzuz battles were born out of the pandemic and has allowed us some great moments in music and culture. People have had debates about who should go up against who and they’ve all been of the musical artists side of things. Well Damon Wayans said he doesn’t really keep up with the verzuz thing but asked if they did it with comedians and when asked who would he like to go up against and he said without hesitation Dave Chappelle, he said I’m calling him out.

And you know what that would be a big deal…wonder if Timberland and Swizz Beats would do it.

Source: Complex

Ray Charles Inducted Into Country Music Hall of Fame

So the 2021 class of inductees for the country music hall of fame has been released and this years class has a R & B legend on the list. The great Ray Charles joins the veteran session drummer Eddie Bayers, pedal steel guitarist Pete Drake, and mother-daughter duo the Judds in the 2021 class.

Ray Charles work on his 1962 album Modern Sounds in Country and Western Music is a big reason for his induction as well as songs collaborating with country artists such as Johnny Cash and Willie Nelson.

New members of the Country Music Hall of Fame are elected annually by a panel of industry executives chosen by the Country Music Association.

Congrats To Ray Charles and all of those artists.

Source: Pitchfork

Booster Shots

So the vaccine has been a topic of importance ever since the pandemic began and now for those who have already received their shots and are fully vaccinated there is some news from U.S. health experts. They are recommending COVID-19 vaccine boosters for all Americans, regardless of age, eight months after they received their second dose of the shot, to ensure lasting protection against the coronavirus as the delta variant spreads across the country.

Last week, U.S. health officials recommended boosters for some with weakened immune systems, citing their higher risk of catching the virus and evidence that the vaccines’ effectiveness waned over time.

Doses would only begin to be administered widely once the Food and Drug Administration formally approves the vaccines. That action is expected for the Pfizer shot in the coming weeks.

Source: AP News

