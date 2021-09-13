The Buzz
The Queen Is Down With BLM; Zoo Gorillas Get Covid; MD Pioneer For Mobile Drivers License

A Black Representative for Queen Elizabeth II Says the Royal Family Supports Black Lives Matter

So the Black Lives Matter Movement is getting some Royal support from across the pond. Yup… CNN reports that Ken Olisa, the first Black Lord-Lieutenant for London, was asked about the royals feel about BLM during an interview that aired Friday on Channel 4

“I have discussed with the royal household this whole issue of race, particularly in the last 12 months since the George Floyd incident,” he said.

“It’s a hot conversation topic. The question is what more can we do to bind society to remove these barriers. They [the royals] care passionately about making this one nation bound by the same values.”

Olisa was also asked whether the royal family support BLM. “The answer is easily yes,” he said.

Source: The Root

More Than a Dozen Gorillas at Zoo Atlanta Test Positive for COVID-19

Covid cases are still high in certain parts of the country and at some zoos too. It seems that the Atlanta zoo is dealing with an outbreak as at least thirteen gorillas have tested positive for covid-19 according to initial test results.

Staffers noticed some of the gorillas were demonstrating mild symptoms, including coughs, nasal discharges, and a slight loss of appetite. Though it is unclear how the gorillas contracted the disease, Atlanta Zoo officials say they believe the infections may have originated from a COVID-positive staffer who was asymptomatic. The team member in question was reportedly fully vaccinated and wearing Personal Protective Equipment when dealing with the gorillas, suggesting she was unaware that she had been carrying the virus.

Source: Complex

 

Maryland among first states to implement new digital IDs, driver’s licenses

Yeah so if you want to make your wallets a little less bulky , you can now store your legal id and driver’s license on your iPhone.

Eight states including Maryland will soon let anyone with an iPhone or apple watch store their ID or driver’s license in the Wallet app which  you’ll be able to use at the airport for TSA checkpoints and there’ll be special lines at airports  for those customers too.

Governor Larry Hogan had something say about it in a statement:

Maryland is proud to be a leader once again in safe innovation with the implementation of mobile driver’s licenses. As we look to the future, we are committed to enhancing convenience and accessibility while maintaining the highest safety and security standards for our state and citizens.

Now when you leave your phone…it’ll be like leaving your wallet too…

Source: Fox 45

…and that is what’s happening today inside The Buzz!

