News & Gossip
HomeNews & Gossip

Sage Steele Victim Blames Women For Being Sexually Harassed By Men

The ESPN anchor was a guest on Jay Cutler's 'Uncut' podcast and said women, to paraphrase, "know what they're doing" by wearing certain outfits.

Magic Baltimore Listen Live
Magic 95.9 Featured Video
CLOSE
ABC's "Volcano Live! with Nik Wallenda"

Source: Juan David Granda / Getty

The dangers of being a woman and the threat of violence they endure from men and women alike have been well noted and the focus should be on the assailant’s actions instead of the victim. Sage Steele leaned into quite an antiquated assumption that women invite sexual assault and unwanted attention by the way they dress, even stating the women are doing so on purpose.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Steele, an EPSN anchor, sat down on former NFL quarter Jay Cutler’s Uncut podcast and the pair bumped into a topic of being leered at by athletes in post-game coverage, even going so far as to say she “didn’t care” about the inappropriate comments, simplifying their actions and them “being stupid guys in the locker room.”

“I do think that as women we have to be responsible as well. It isn’t just on players and coaches to act a certain way,” Steele shared, sticking to her point.

She then went on to state that women are inviting attention via their style of dress, essentially saying they deserve what happens.

“When you dress like that, I’m not saying you deserve the gross comments, but you know what you’re doing when you put that outfit on too,” Steele said. “We know what we’re doing when we put certain things on.”

Magic’s in your Inbox! Sign Up For Our Newsletter Today!

It should be noted that Cutler agreed with Steele, with both parroting a train of thought often promoted among conservative talking heads. Some might remember that Cutler famously endorsed former president Donald Trump’s reelection bid in October of 2020.

Resist Programming posted a string of videos in where it was revealed that Steele did issue an apology for her statements and will not be appearing on Sportscenter this week.

Photo: Getty

Sage Steele Victim Blames Women For Being Sexually Harassed By Men  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Sage Steele

Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
Latest

Nurse Busted For Selling Vaccine Cards On Facebook

It seems everybody now days have a hustle to help makes ends meet.  Some professions/professionals you wouldn’t think need a…
01.01.70

Actress Dies In Her Sleep After Neighbor’s Stray…

For one aspiring actress in Duluth, Georgia, the freak accident that led to her death by way of a stray…
01.01.70

White Reporters Suspended For Wearing Afro Wigs During…

A pair of white journalists for KATV in Little Rock, Arkansas found themselves getting suspended after rocking synthetic Afro wigs…
05.30.41

Cops Detain And Cite Black Man For Singing…

Georgia police detained and cited a black man in Hephzibah, GA for singing rap music too loud while he was…
07.16.36

Gabby Petito’s Dad Suggests Media Give The Same…

During a press conference in Bohemia, New York, the family of Gabby Petito urged the news media and the public…
04.16.35

Mom Blames Daughter’s ‘Picking Cotton’ Homecoming Sign On…

A Missouri homecoming sign bearing racist, anti-Black language and shown off by two white teens is being blamed in part…
01.01.70

Watch: Krazy Karen Gets Sprayed In The Face…

A white woman was caught on video attacking Black men with her iPad in a subway car. The men fought…
05.12.34

R. Kelly Guilty Verdict: The Critical Role Kim…

A popular sentiment being expressed in the wake of R. Kelly's guilty verdict following his sex trafficking trial has been…
01.01.70

Black Google Employee Kicked Off Campus After Security…

Angel Onuoha an associate product manager at Google was allegedly stopped by a security guard after someone at the mega…
09.19.33

Haitian Migrants: Does The U.S. Have A Legal…

An expert on refugee law and policy unpacks what went on at the U.S. border and whether the Biden administration…
10.13.31
Close