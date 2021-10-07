Tina Turner Sells Music Rights; Netflix Edit Squid Games; & Calls For Chappelles Stand Up To Be Pulled

Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Tina Turner sells music catalog going back 60 years to BMG

Tina Turner the now 81 year old superstar who is the first black artist and female to be featured on the cover of Rolling Stone. She will be inducted into the Rockn Roll hall of Fame a second time and has a catalog of ten studio albums, two live albums, two soundtracks and five compilations, which have sold more than 100 million records. Well, she is selling it all. She sold all the rights to her music catalog and not only that, she also sold the artist’s share of her recordings, her music publishing writer’s share, neighboring rights and name, image and likeness, as part of the deal with music publishing company BMG.

Industry experts estimate the deal is worth more than $50 million.

Turner said in a statement. “Like any artist, the protection of my life’s work, my musical inheritance, is something personal, I am confident that with BMG and Warner Music my work is in professional and reliable hand.”

Source: CNN

Netflix Is Editing a Phone Number Out of ‘Squid Game’ After 4,000 Prank Calls

So Netflix has a new hit show on their hands, Squid games is on track to become their biggest show ever but they had to change something in the show. See in the show contestants are given a phone number to call to be contestants in the squid games. And that phone number in the show is a real number, and people called it, a lot.

So, yeah, they actually had to edit a phone number from the show after the woman who owns it in real life received over four thousand prank calls, in one day, and of course they all want to join the squid games. After the woman complained to local media, the streaming company and production company said they would edit the scenes in which the number appears.

Source: Hollywood Reporter

National Black Justice Coalition Urge Netflix to Remove Dave Chappelle’s ‘The Closer’ Special

So Netflix had to remove something from one of its shows and some are asking them to remove one of its shows from the platform.

So Dave Chappelle has new stand up special that is out now on Netflix called The Closer and in it he made some comments that some are saying are transphobic.

In the special he said he was team TERF which stands for (trans-exclusionary radical feminist) a term used to described a feminist who does not believe trans women are real women.

Well comments like that led to The National Black Justice Coalition asking Netflix to remove Chappells latest comedy special. NBJC executive director said in a statement to Deadline. “It is deeply disappointing that Netflix allowed Dave Chappelle’s lazy and hostile transphobia and homophobia to air on its platform,” Netflix should know better. Perpetuating transphobia perpetuates violence. Netflix should immediately pull The Closer from its platform and directly apologize to the transgender community.”

We’ll see what happens next.

Source: Buzzfeed

