Indigenous People’s Day In Boston; Maya Angelou’s Pic On U.S. Money; & Taraji P Henson Has New Music Coming.

Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

BOSTON’S FIRST BLACK MAYOR SIGNS EXECUTIVE ORDER TO REPLACE COLUMBUS DAY WITH INDIGENOUS PEOPLES DAY

What is today…Columbus Day or indigenous People’s Day?

In 1937, President Franklin D. Roosevelt proclaimed Columbus Day a national holiday, As of today in Boston, it is Indigenous People’s Day. This happened because Boston’s first Black mayor Kim Janey signed an executive order declaring it so.

She said “Observing Indigenous Peoples Day is about replacing the colonial myths passed down from generation to generation with the true history of the land upon which our nation was founded.”

“Our shared history in the city is tainted by colonial violence and systemic exclusion,” “As the current residents of this land, the city of Boston has an opportunity and an obligation to honor the cultures, experiences, and achievements of indigenous people.”

Even Biden is getting in on the indigenous People Day concept becoming the first President to even acknowledge the day.

Source: Black Enterprise Revolt TV

Maya Angelou to be featured on upcoming US coins

Speaking of firsts… Maya Angelou will be the first Black woman to have her image on U.S. currency. Yeah, the legendary poet, civil rights activist, author, and just a cultural icon will soon have her face on quarters all aprt of the United States Mint new American Women Quarters Program, a four-year initiative that “celebrates the accomplishments and contributions made by women to the development and history of our country. “

The program will run from 2022 through 2025 and the coins will still have George Washington on side but on the reverse will be the five women being celebrated every year for their achievements.

Source: Griot

Taraji P. Henson launching music career with a new ‘feel-good’ EP

Now when it comes to black women making moves Taraji P Henson is definitely putting in some work. We know her from iconic roles from so many tv shows, movies, commercials, hosting award shows, podcasts. But now she’s making moves in another lane. She is giving the music business a go. On Good Morning America recently she announced that she is actually working on an EP.

She said “I’m just working on some really good, feel-good music,” “I’m not trying to toot my own horn here, but it was time for a pivot because I’ve done so many iconic roles, you know what I mean? It’s like, I can’t just, you know…acting it has to be something that excites me and challenges me.”

And she also hinted at a possible album in the future as well, she said stay tuned.

So Taraji is making moves.

Source: Page Six

…and that is what’s happening inside The Buzz!

Also On Magic 95.9: