Netflix Defends Dave Chappelle; Wisconsin Parents Sue School District; Black Firefighter Sues City

Netflix standing by Dave Chappelle and ‘The Closer’

Dave Chappelle’s new show The Closer is not closing as of right now. This past week has seen Dave Chappelle’s name thrown around in the cancel culture circle after some comments he made during his new Netflix comedy special were deemed by some as Transphobic.

In an email obtained by The Verge and Variety, Netflix co-CEO said to their staff “We don’t allow titles on Netflix that are designed to incite hate or violence, and we don’t believe The Closer crosses that line. He also said “Some people find the art of stand-up to be mean spirited but our members enjoy it, and it’s an important part of our content offering.”

As for the rumors of employee suspensions a Netflix spokesperson told CNN 

“It is absolutely untrue to say that we have suspended any employees for tweeting about this show. Our employees are encouraged to disagree openly and we support their right to do so.” 

Source: CNN

 

 

Parents in Wisconsin are suing the school district….over their children getting the covid-19 infection.  

The parents accused the districts of failing to protect their children from becoming infected. 

According to court documents the lawsuit alleges that the school district and board are “knowing, needlessly, unreasonably and recklessly exposing the public” to the virus by continuing to hold classes “without adequate Covid-19 mitigation.”

The lawsuits are funded by the Minocqua Brewing Company Super PAC, and according to their Facebook page.

“We have just embarked on the boldest project we’ve ever taken on — suing every school board in Wisconsin that doesn’t follow CDC guidelines to protect the spread of Covid in schools.” 

Source: CNN

 

 

First Black Woman Firefighter In Florida City Sues After Being Depicted As White In Mural

Another lawsuit is making headlines as the first Black Woman Firefighter in Florida City is suing over a public art mural in which she was portrayed as being white. 

In her complaint, Latosha Clemons alleges that she gave the ok for a picture they suggested to use but when the mural was unveiled, it was altered and reflected her as a White member of the fire department. And she wasn’t the only one according to WPTV, another Black former fire chief, Glenn Joseph, was replaced with a white face too.

According to the lawsuit, “The actions of the city were done intentionally and knowingly to defame and injure Clemons.” The plaintiff also said she suffered emotional and mental damage as well as financial loss. Clemons is seeking more than $100,000 in damages. 

Source: Blavird

 

…and that is what’s happening inside The Buzz!

Close