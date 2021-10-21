The Buzz
HomeThe Buzz

God Father Marries God Daughter; Cardi B In Court; & Jussie Smollett Too

Magic Baltimore Listen Live
Magic 95.9 Featured Video
CLOSE

61-YEAR-OLD FLORIDA MAN FACES BACKLASH FOR MARRYING HIS 18-YEAR-OLD GODDAUGHTER 

Now this story is from the social media court or the court of morality. 

As a man in Florida 61 years of age is being called a predator after his wedding goes viral. He is being accused of marrying his 18 year old god daughter.  

It all started with a tweet claiming that Michael started dating his GOD DAUGHTER  after he dated her mother first.  

And of course the court of social media came with receipts. They shared his old Facebook posts where he called her his god daughter and her Mother thanking him and saying love you babes. Even old pics of him holding the God daughter as a baby, and now that baby is his wife. 

His god daughter/wife Deja did release a statement in defense of her husband/godfather. She believes everyone is just jealous of the life she lives while other girls her age chase after boys who are sleeping around. 

Source: Black Enterprise 

 

Cardi B has hearing Monday in assault case, could face 4 years in prison 

Superstar Cardi B will be heading to court for an assault case that took place back in 2018 for an incident at a New York strip club in which she allegedly threw a bottle at two sister bartenders. She pleaded not guilty to charges of reckless endangerment and assault. She is also being accused of ordering her friends to attack the women.   

It was reported that she was offered a plea deal of third-degree assault which she declined. So now it looks like the case will be going to trial and if found guilty she could be facing up to 4 years in prison. 

Source: The Griot 

 

Jussie Smollett To Face Criminal Trial As Judge Declines Request To Drop Charges 

Someone else back in court none other than Jussie Smollet who had a crazy situation unfold back In January 2019, when he  said he was a victim of a hate crime. Unfortunately the courts didn’t feel the same after all kinds of things came out in the investigation. They believed he did it to raise his profile because he was dissatisfied with his salary on the Fox television drama “Empire. Then he was arrested in February 2019, then by March all charges against him were dismissed, but then a special prosecutor took over the case. Now it looks like he will be gong top trial after a recent hearing where a judge set a date of November with Jury selection scheduled to begin on November 29.   

Source: Vibe 

 

 …and that is what’s happening inside The Buzz!  

arrested , assault , bartenders , cardi b , charges , counseling , court , Courtroom , drama , Empire , Florida , goddaughter , Godfather , hate crime , Hearing , Husband , Interesting Headlines , investigation , Jealous , jury , Jussie Smollet , marriage , mother , New York , plea deal , predator , reckless endangerment , Ryan Da Lion , Salary , Strip Club , the buzz , The Lion's Den , third degree assault

Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
Latest

Howard Protester Claims Students Hospitalized After ‘Coughing Up Blood’…

A freshman at Howard University took to her social media to address issues that plagued the students at the historically…
01.01.70

Facebook Reportedly Planning “Rebrand” With New Name

Facebook is reportedly hoping a new name can help it shed its troubled image.
01.01.70

Howard University Students Stand Firm In Demands As…

Joining Howard students Tuesday afternoon in a show of solidarity, D.C. Ward 4 Councilmember Janeese Lewis George put the battle…
02.20.58

Philadelphia Woman Raped On Train While Onlookers Recorded…

A woman in North Philadelphia not only had to endure being raped on a commuter train, but also ended up…
01.09.58

Apple Finally Unveils Its New MacBook Pros, Expect…

Apple is coming for all of your coins in 2021.
05.18.57

Colin Powell, First Black Secretary Of State And…

The retired four-star general and former secretary of state passed due to COVID-19 complications, his family said.
01.01.70

Moving Beyond the Hashtag ‘Me Too.’ Movement Celebrates…

On Thursday, Oct. 21, the group will lead a conversation putting 'me too' in context with the broader global fight…
03.10.56

Florida’s New Medical Marijuana Licensing Rule Allegedly Discriminates…

Nikki Fried believes DeSantis' new medical marijuana licensing rule will increase the application fees for protected black farmers by more…
01.01.70

Dr. Fauci Encourages Vaccinated Families To Enjoy Trick…

Last year experts said it was too risky but this year...
09.20.52

Jon Gruden Resigns As Raiders Head Coach After…

Gruden was in the midst of a 10-year, $100 million contract with the Raiders at the time of his resignation.
01.01.70
Close