God Father Marries God Daughter; Cardi B In Court; & Jussie Smollett Too

61-YEAR-OLD FLORIDA MAN FACES BACKLASH FOR MARRYING HIS 18-YEAR-OLD GODDAUGHTER

Now this story is from the social media court or the court of morality.

As a man in Florida 61 years of age is being called a predator after his wedding goes viral. He is being accused of marrying his 18 year old god daughter.

It all started with a tweet claiming that Michael started dating his GOD DAUGHTER after he dated her mother first.

And of course the court of social media came with receipts. They shared his old Facebook posts where he called her his god daughter and her Mother thanking him and saying love you babes. Even old pics of him holding the God daughter as a baby, and now that baby is his wife.

His god daughter/wife Deja did release a statement in defense of her husband/godfather. She believes everyone is just jealous of the life she lives while other girls her age chase after boys who are sleeping around.

Source: Black Enterprise

Cardi B has hearing Monday in assault case, could face 4 years in prison

Superstar Cardi B will be heading to court for an assault case that took place back in 2018 for an incident at a New York strip club in which she allegedly threw a bottle at two sister bartenders. She pleaded not guilty to charges of reckless endangerment and assault. She is also being accused of ordering her friends to attack the women.

It was reported that she was offered a plea deal of third-degree assault which she declined. So now it looks like the case will be going to trial and if found guilty she could be facing up to 4 years in prison.

Source: The Griot

Jussie Smollett To Face Criminal Trial As Judge Declines Request To Drop Charges

Someone else back in court none other than Jussie Smollet who had a crazy situation unfold back In January 2019, when he said he was a victim of a hate crime. Unfortunately the courts didn’t feel the same after all kinds of things came out in the investigation. They believed he did it to raise his profile because he was dissatisfied with his salary on the Fox television drama “Empire. Then he was arrested in February 2019, then by March all charges against him were dismissed, but then a special prosecutor took over the case. Now it looks like he will be gong top trial after a recent hearing where a judge set a date of November with Jury selection scheduled to begin on November 29.

Source: Vibe

…and that is what’s happening inside The Buzz!

