Trans activist Responds To Hypocrite Criticism; Man Fired For Being White Gets $10 Million; & Three Kids and Corpse Left Alone For Nearly A Year

Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

TRANS ACTIVIST WHO STAGED NETFLIX WALKOUT AGAINST DAVE CHAPELLE SPECIAL CALLED OUT FOR OLD ANTI-ASIAN TWEETS

This situation with Dave Chapelle and the Trans Community just got a little more interesting. So the Trans activist who put on the Netflix walkout, Ashlee Marie Preston, is now under fire for comments she made on twitter that are being deemed racist, homophobic, and misogynistic in nature.

She did respond on her twitter and had this to say:

Ashley Marie Preston Response

Source: Black Enterprise

Jury awards $10M to former exec who said he was fired because he is white male

So a white man North Carolina said he was fired from his job at the hospital system simply because he was white.

David Duvall is suing Norvant Health after he was fired from his senior vice president of marketing and communications position. In the lawsuit he alleged he was terminated without cause “as part of an intentional campaign to promote diversity in its management ranks” and that he was fired due to his sex and gender.

Duvall, was let go shortly before his fifth anniversary at the company and was replaced by a Black woman and a white woman. He argued discrimination in violation of Title VII of the Civil Rights Act.

Well it went to court and a federal jury trial was held this month and according to online federal court records the the jury found that Duvall’s race or sex was a motivating factor in the termination, and he was awarded $10 million.

Source: NBC

Texas Mom Left Son To Take Care Of Younger Siblings Alone And Alongside Corpse Of Dead Brother For Almost A Year, Police Say

This story was so sad as a Mother from Texas and her boyfriend have been arrested. She left her 15 year old son to take care of his younger siblings ages 7 and 10, for nearly a year all the while living with the corpse of their 8-year-old brother in the next room. And it wasn’t until the 15 year old called the police did anyone know what was really going on.

They survived asking neighbors for food

6ABC reports The Mother a 35 year old woman has been charged with injury to a child by omission and failure to provide medical care, as well as failure to provide adequate supervision. The 31 year old boyfriend is charged with murder in connection with the child’s death. After the medical examiner determined that the manner of death was homicide, caused by multiple blunt force injuries.

And would you believe while all this is happening the Mother and boyfriend were actually living in an apartment just 15 minutes away.

Source: Blavity

And that is what’s happening inside The Buzz

Also On Magic 95.9: