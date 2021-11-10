McDonald’s CEO Apologizes; Black Girl Magic At NYC Marathon; A New Black President AT NWU

Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

McDonald’s CEO apologizes after saying 2 slain children were failed by their parents

The CEO of McDonalds is getting some heat for his comments in a text he sent to Chicago’s Mayor Lori Lightfoot. In the text he was discussing the deaths of a 7-year-old who was shot and killed while sitting in a car with her father in a McDonald’s parking lot in Chicago, and a 13-year-old Latino boy killed by police in March. He called both deaths “tragic,” but then said that in each case, “the parents failed those kids which I know is something you can’t say. Even harder to fix.”

After it came out McDonald’s CEO apologized for his comments and in a letter to employees said “I have not walked in the shoes of Adam’s or Jaslyn’s family and so many others who are facing a very different reality,” “Not taking the time to think about this from their viewpoint was wrong and saying, “I let you down, and I let myself down.” He also acknowledged that he has a “very narrow worldview” that he is working to address.

Black Woman From Kenya Is First Runner To Win Both Olympic Gold And New York City Marathon

So Black girl magic is a beautiful thing to see and it happened again at this years New York City marathon. For the first time in history someone finished first in the New York marathon and after winning an Olympic Gold in the same year. That historic feat was accomplished by 28 year old Kenyan runner Peres Jepchirchir who said after the race “I thank my God for the energy he has given me, “This course is not bad, but it’s not easy.”

She finished the 26.2 mile race in 2 hours 22 minutes 39 seconds andws followed by another Kenyan runner coming in second , and a runner from Ethiopia coming in third, for a Motherland sweep of the 50th New York City marathon.

Congratulations to them.

Northwestern State University of Louisiana Chooses Its 1st Black President in Its 137-Year History

Speaking of firsts, Northwestern university has done something for the first time in its 137 year history, they hired its first Black president.

The University of Louisiana System’s Board of Supervisors voted unanimously for Dr. Marcus Jones, to be come the university’s 20th president.

Dr Jones, a professor of business law and international business, has been a faculty member at the majority white school for 23 years and has been serving as interim President since July.

He was also both the vice president for university affairs and executive vice president for university and business affairs. And he’s definitely a Northwestern man as he also got his undergraduate degree from the school as well.

Congratulations

And that is what’s happening inside The Buzz

Also On Magic 95.9: