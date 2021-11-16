The Buzz
HomeThe Buzz

Ahmaud Arberry Trial Update; Kyle Rittenhouse Jury Deliberations Begin; And A Maryland Mayor Charged With 50 Counts

Magic Baltimore Listen Live
Magic 95.9 Featured Video
CLOSE

Defense attorney fails to get Rev. Jesse Jackson removed from courtroom in Ahmaud Arbery death trial

The Ahmaud Arberry is ongoing and the defense attorney in the case is trying all kinds of tactics to get a mistrial. First they complained about Al Sharpton being in the courtroom  saying that “high-profile members of the African American community” were “intimidating” the jury and that he did not want more Black pastors appearing in the courtroom. A comment he later had to apologize for. But now he’s at it again after Rev Jesse Jackson came to support the family. The defense attorney tried to get a mistrial and tried to have Rev removed from the courtroom. He argued Jackson’s presence may impact his client’s right to a fair trial and asked the court to have Jackson sit in the overflow room next door. He said “There is no reason for these prominent icons in the civil rights movement to be here.”  Not only that they had issue with Ahmaud Arberry’s Mom crying in the courtroom too. Well the judge in the trial disagreed and rejected both motions for mistrial.

Source: USA Today

Jurors in Kyle Rittenhouse’s homicide trial will begin deliberations today

Well in the other high profile court case happening right now the kyle Rittenhouse trial  is in the jury deliberation stage after closing arguments yesterday.

Related Stories

The prosecution argued Rittenhouse, 17 at the time, provoked the fatal shootings by pointing his AR-15-style weapon at Joseph Rosenbaum, prosecutors said “That is what provokes this entire incident,” prosecutor Thomas Binger said. “When the defendant provokes this incident, he loses the right to self-defense. You cannot claim self-defense against a danger you create.”

The Defense on the other hand said said Rittenhouse did not act recklessly when he fatally shot Rosenbaum, who had threatened him, chased him, thrown a plastic bag at him and lunged for his gun.

We’ll see what the jury thinks.

Source: CNN

Maryland mayor charged with 50 counts of distributing revenge porn

Now back in town,

Andre Bradshaw the youngest mayor in Cambridge, Maryland’s history only 32 years old has been arrested and charged with 50 counts of distributing revenge porn. He’s also accused of posting nude photos without the victim’s consent to the online platform Reddit.

In the complaint the “VICTIM-1 advised that she transmitted the posted photographs only to one other person, Andrew Bradshaw, that the photographs were sent when she and Bradshaw were in an intimate relationship, and that she not provide Bradshaw with consent to re-distribute the photographs.”

If he is convicted, Bradshaw could face a maximum penalty of two years’ incarceration and fines up to $5,000 for each count.

Source: NBC

…And that is what’s happening inside The Buzz 

ahmaud arberry , Al Sharpton , AR-15 Assault Rifle , Cambridge , civil rights movement , Courtroom , Defense , deliberations , icons , Incarceration , Interesting Headlines , jury , Kyle Rittenhouse , Maryland , mayor , mistrial , mother , motions , Nude Photos , Reddit , Revenge Porn , Ryan Da Lion , Self-defense , the buzz , The Lion's Den , The Rev Jessie Jackson , trial , victim

Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
Latest

Howard Student Protest Finally Ends After Reaching Tentative…

Frank Tramble, Vice President & Chief Communications at Howard University, told 7News in a statement that the university had reached…
08.28.81

Never Scared: Rev. Jesse Jackson Pulled Up To…

Rev. Jesse Jackson was with all the smoke for attorney Kevin Gough during the latest proceedings in Ahmaud Arbery's murder…
07.29.81

Violence Against Black Women Is A Disturbing And…

Violence against black women is a growing epidemic, with spikes happening all over the country. Black women are constantly in…
01.01.70

Nashville Pastor Becomes Real-Life Superman By Disarming Gunman…

The congregation at Nashville Light Mission Pentecostal Church in Tennessee came face-to-face with a gun-wielding robber during a recent Sunday…
11.12.76

MAGA Muff Convicted Of Threatening To Kill Democrats…

37-year-old Trump stump Brendan Hunt was arrested and convicted of posting a series of messages to social media that included…
03.23.76

Ahmaud Arbery’s Mom Sat Through Graphic Body Cam…

As Day 1 of the Ahmaud Arbery murder trial began last Friday, the pain of his mother, Wanda Cooper-Jones, only…
01.01.70

Here’s Everything We Know About The Fatal Car…

Ruggs' Chevrolet Corvette smashed into the rear end of the victim's Toyota RAV-4, instantly bursting the vehicle into flames.
07.17.71

‘Censorship’: Howard’s Student-Run Newspaper Blames University For ‘Decline…

Journalists at Howard University’s student-run newspaper 'The Hilltop' claim they're being censored after coverage of campus protests has declined in…
06.29.71

What We Know About The Alpo Martinez Murder…

More details about Alpo Martinez’s murder are now starting to come to the light. In an in-depth interview his son…
01.01.70

How Access To Vaccines Could Alter The Impact…

Here’s how the COVID-19 vaccine was tested for efficacy and safety on children and how access to these shots could…
06.28.69
Close