Porsha Williams Talks R Kelly Encounter; Michigan Mass Shooter Charged; & Stacey Abrams Is Back In The Gov. Race

Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Porsha Williams addresses sexual encounter with R. Kelly in new memoir

Porsha Williams has a new show Porsha’s Family Matters and she has a new memoir in which she talks about her sexual encounter with none other than R Kelly. Yes, she said the first incident took place back in 2007 when she was 25-years-old while in Las Vegas, one of Kelly’s assistants approached her and invited her to Chicago mansion. She said was taken to his bedroom, where she stayed for hours and eventually had sex with him even though she felt uncomfortable. She said in the book that R Kelly was just the latest of a slew of men in her’ life who had taken advantage of her.

She realized it was time to end things after attending a party at his home with “twenty or thirty other girls,” Kelly handpicked some of them, but left her out.

After ending up alone, she asked, “What is my life?”

She then demanded to leave after overhearing the sounds of women screaming and being beaten.

Recently she spoke on the Tamron hall Show and said “Putting his name in the book is just putting a name to another face that I had already encountered before.” “I didn’t love myself, I didn’t see who I was in those situations.”

Who else got stories about R Kelly

Source: The Grio

Investigators reveal concerns about behavior of Michigan high school shooting suspect leading up to the tragedy

According to Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald. The suspect in Tuesday’s mass shooting at Oxford High School that left four dead and seven injured was identified as 15-year-old Ethan Crumbley,

Crumbley is accused of firing about 30 shots from a semiautomatic handgun and Authorities in Michigan county have charged him as an adult with terrorism causing death and four counts of first-degree murder. He also faces seven counts of assault with intent to murder and 12 counts of possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

Sheriff Mike Bouchard told reporters that Crumbley’s parents were called to the school Tuesday “for behavior in the classroom that was concerning.” The teen remained in school, however, and the shooting occurred a few hours later.

During Crumbley’s arraignment Wednesday, authorities said they found two videos on his cell phone in which he talked about shooting and killing students at the high school. Investigators found a journal that was in Crumbley’s backpack that detailed his “desire to shoot up the school to include murdering students.”

Crumbley’s lawyer entered a not guilty plea on the teen’s behalf

Source: CNN

Stacey Abrams announces she’s running for governor in Georgia

So yesterday if you haven’t heard Stacey Abrams made a big announcement. She said that she will be entering the race to become the next Governor of Georgia in 2022. Which means we could see a political rematch between her and Brian Kemp who she lost to in 2018 by 1.4 points around 55, 000 votes. And we know that Stacey is in a lot stronger position now than she was back in 2018.

Well Kemp after finding out responded to Abrams’ announcement saying “next November’s election for Governor is a battle for the soul of our state.”

This is going to get very interesting..

Source: CNN

Also On Magic 95.9: