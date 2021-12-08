The Buzz
Vaccine Incentives In Baltimore; Removed Confederate Statue Finds A Purpose; MLB’s First Black Manager Honored.

Baltimore to pay fully vaccinated municipal employees $1,000

In Baltimore there has been a new vaccine incentive issued by Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott and Baltimore City Administrator Christopher Shorter for all vaccinated government city employees.

So all city municipal employees who are fully vaccinated by January 14th, 2022 will receive a onetime $1,000 payment.

The money to cover the incentive will come from the American Rescue Plan Act.

Mayor Scott Tweeted “Offering a vaccine incentive is about doing everything in our power to protect our workforce and residents. I thank all employees who have already uploaded their vaccination status and encourage those who have not to get the vaccine now.

Those who still choose to not get vaccinated must submit to weekly testing and those Employees who do not comply with the City’s weekly testing option will be subject to disciplinary action up to and including termination.

Source: WBAL

 

Charlottesville Robert E. Lee Statue To Be Melted Down And Repurposed By African American Museum 

Remember all those confederate statues that were taken down over the past year or so. Did you ever wonder what happened to them?

Well, as for the statue of Robert E Lee that was taken down in Charlottesville Virginia the city council voted 4-0 to donate the statue to  a Black museum of history the Jefferson School African American Heritage Center. 

They plan to melt down the 1,100-pound figure and give new meaning to it via a “community-based shared project.” 

The executive director for the museum, said The heritage center hopes that the project, titled “Sword Into Plowshares,” will “create something that transforms what was once toxic in our public space into something beautiful and more reflective of our entire community’s social values.”

Source: Blavity

 

MLB’s 1st Black manager, Buck O’Neil, inducted into Hall of Fame

Major League Baseball’s first black manager John Jordan “Buck” O’Neil is getting some more flowers being elected to the National Baseball Hall of Fame. 

He played in the Negro American League for 10 seasons and was a three time All-Star. After retiring as a player he became a scout for the Chicago Cubs and later became the first Black coach in Major League Baseball.

Known for his help in creating the Negro Baseball League he was recognized and honored by the league with the creation of the Buck O’Neil Lifetime Achievement Award back in 2008.

According to the Hall of Fame he is the first Black professional baseball player.

Congratulations 

Source: Rollin Out

 

And that is what’s happening inside The Buzz 

 

For full details on all these stories visit magicbaltimroe.com 

Close