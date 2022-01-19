Inmates Allegedly Used For Experiments; Grammy’s New Date; Teenager Charged For Racist Act.

Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Arkansas inmates sue jail alleging ivermectin ‘experiment’

So there are some prisoners in an Arkansas jail who are claiming they were tricked and lied to by the jail and medical staff, and they are suing. Yeah, they are suing the Washington County Detention Center, its sheriff and its physician. Allegedly they are saying they were given ivermectin to treat COVID-19 without their consent and were told that they were being given “vitamins,” “antibiotics” and/or “steroids.”

Its being reported that the men were given more than three times the approved dosage of ivermectin, a drug used to treat some parasites and rosacea, but is not approved by the Food and Drug Administration as an effective treatment for COVID-19.

One of the plaintiffs in the case said They used us as an experiment — like we’re livestock,” he said. “Just because we wear stripes and we make a few mistakes in life, doesn’t make us less of a human. We got families, we got loved ones out there that love us.”

Wow.

Grammys Set New Date and Venue for 2022

The Grammy’s known as the biggest night in music had been postponed due to the increase in covid-19 cases. The show was originally scheduled to air on January 31st but now it looks like the Grammy’s has a new date, April 3rd, 2022 at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. What is interesting to note is that this will be the first time the Grammy’s will be held in another location besides Los Angeles and New York since 1973 when it was held in Nashville, Tennessee. Also this will be the latest date the show has ever been held. As for Trevor Noah he will remain as the host for the rescheduled show.

Looking forward to it.

RACIST TEEN CHARGED WITH CHANGING TRAFFIC WARNING TO INCLUDE N-WORD

How do you know if someone is racist? Well you can definitely tell by what they say or by what they do. like this 17 year old white teenager who got arrested after he changed the message one of those traffic warning road signs. The sign was in place to warn drivers about ongoing construction but this kid changed the digital display to say… Honk if you hate n word.

Police acted quickly and using surveillance they were able to identify a suspect and before long he was in custody and will be charged with aggravated breach of peace.

The Sumter Police Chief said in a statement “The words and thoughts in this altered message are disturbing, deeply hurtful and are not indicative of our city,” “We had a responsibility to our citizens to act quickly in this matter. The damage can’t be undone, but it was important for us to hold the person responsible for this accountable and prevent further incidents like this from happening.”

What I wonder is how many people actually honked their horn passing that sign. Hmm!

and that is whats happening today inside the Buzz…

