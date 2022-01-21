Adele In Tears; Silk Sonic’s New Gig; & Plant Based Hair Extensions

Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

What has got Adele in tears. Well she’s upset and angry that she had to postpone her Las Vegas Residency indefinitely due to COVID cases among her team and crew. And all this happened just 24 hours before her first show was set to kickoff. Resulting in many fans who traveled from all over left with tickets to no show.

The name of her show was called Weekends with Adele and tickets were sold out for all her shows which were set to run through April.

She was expected to make a lot of money from this residency too. Billboard estimated that weekend pre-sale tickets brought in about $50 million and Adele was set to make a new record taking home around $685,000 per performance.

Silk Sonic announces Las Vegas residency

From one residency to another. The band Silk Sonic is set to leave the door open to kickoff their Evenings with Silk Sonic residency in Vegas on February 25 through April 2nd with 13 scheduled shows.

Now fans I am sure are very excited about being able to check out the super tag team of Bruno Mars and Anderson Paak, who both shared their excitement as well. on social media.

Bruno Mars posted “Its happening! The sexiest party of the year,” Mars posted on Thursday.

Anderson Paak posted “Them Silk Sonic Boyz are performing Live in Las Vegas!” “THE TERMS ARE LOCKED AND VEGAS MIGHT NOT EVER BE THE SAME JACK!! YOU’RE INVITED TO THE HOTTEST SHOW IN SIN CITY!”

That’s going to be an amazing show.

Plant-Based Hair Extension Line Rebundle Raises $1.4 Million

Now if you have been on the i’m going to eat better eat healthier journey then you probably came across the term Plant based, which means consisting largely or solely of vegetables, grains, pulses, or other foods derived from plants, rather than animal products.

Now you can see how that might make sense when it comes to what you eat but what about your hair, more specifically hair extensions. Well a new company called Rebundle founded by an African American woman, will be creating and selling a first of its kind non-toxic and biodegradable hair extension. The name of the line is called Braid Better by Rebundle and they use banana fiber as the main material and they are available in multiple colors too including black, blonde, brown, auburn, blue and most recently, pink in support of black women and breast cancer. Plus they can withstand heat up to 400 degrees and they say they will hold a curl.

Rebundle’s founder said In an interview with Teen Vogue that their product helps with health and environmental issues in the hair extension industry by eliminating plastic synthetic hair waste and as an alternative to combat scalp irritation caused by synthetic material.

And after announcing that it recently raised$1.4 million in pre-seed funding money , it looks like this could be a thing moving forward.

Talk about innovative.

and that is whats happening today inside the Buzz…

