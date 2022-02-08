80 Year old Nun Sentenced To Prison; Jackpot Winner Leaves Casino With No Money; & Man Buys 264 Winning Lottery Tickets

Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Los Angeles nun, 80, gets prison for $835,000 school theft

A 80 year old nun with a gambling habit got arrested and sentenced to one year in Federal prison for stealing $835,000 from a school. Now she was aso the principal at the school for ten years and admitted to stealing the funds to pay for her gambling habit.

the U.S. attorney’s office said In her plea agreement, she acknowledged diverting money to pay for personal expenses that included credit card charges and “large gambling expenses incurred at casinos.”

She did make a statement via a teleconference and said “I have sinned, I’ve broken the law and I have no excuses,” “My actions were in violation of my vows, my commandments, the law and, above all, the sacred trust that so many had placed in me. I was wrong and I’m profoundly sorry for the pain and suffering I’ve caused so many people.”

And she will have to come up with some more money too as the U.S. District Court Judge ordered her to pay back the school approximately $835,000 as restitution, as reported from the Long Beach Press-Telegram.

Imagine travel to Las Vegas get your gambling on and you win but you don’t know because the slot machine malfunctioned. So you leave without ever knowing that you should’ve left a winner with a nice piece of change how about $230,000.

Well big shout to the Nevada Gaming Board for tracking down the individual to make sure he got his prize. But it took some work, according to a news release they had to go through hours of surveillance videos from several casinos, interviewed witnesses, shifted through electronic purchase records and even analyzed ride share data provided by the Nevada Transportation Authority and a rideshare company.

The winner was identified as Robert Taylor who was already back home by time he was notified that he had won and I’m sure he has no problems going back to when he was notified of his winnings last week, according to the release. Gaming officials said that he will return to Vegas to collect his overdue prize.

A man in Virginia bought some lottery tickets like 264 of them… and they all won. Yes, according to the Virginia state lottery each ticket winning prize was $500. The luck winner said The lucky winner said “I had a feeling,” he said, according to the release. “When you get a feeling, just play!”

He bought two batches of Pick 3 tickets , fort $1 each, which turned into him winning a six-figure payout a $132,000 to be exact.

Not a bad come up.

…and that is whats happening today inside the Buzz.

