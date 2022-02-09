Denzel Vs . Will Part II; Hyundai, Kia Recall Almost 500,000 Cars; & S.W.A.T. Raids Island Boys Home

Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

2022 Oscars Nominations: Will Smith And Denzel Washington To Face Off, Beyoncé’s First

Nod, And More

Its award season and the Oscar nominations were just announced and Denzel Washington and Will Smith will be going up against each other again for Best Actor. The first time was in 2002 when Denzel won Best Actor for his role in Training Day and Will at the time was nominated for his role in the Muhammad Ali Biopic

This time, Will Smith gets the nod for his role in the movie King Richard and Denzel is getting his for the role he played in The Tragedy of Macbeth.

Fun Fact: Did you know Denzel Washington is the Oscars’ most-nominated Black actor and Will Smith is now the ninth person to be nominated for producing and acting for same movie.

King Richard. “ Some other notable nominations, Beyonce get her first Oscar nomination for Best Original Song for the track “ Be Alive ” that song was featured on the soundtrack for

Ariana DeBose, a first time nominee for for her role in the remake of West Side Story, and if she wins she cold become the first openly queer woman of color to do so.

But this year’s Oscar’s does not showcase a lot of diversity again and people are talking about the fact that no African american women were nominated for Best Actress this year.

You can watch the 94th Academy Awards on Sunday, March 27

Hyundai, Kia Recall Nearly 500,000 Vehicles in U.S. Due to Fire Risk, Tells Owners to Park

Vehicles Outside

ok, so if you own a H yundai or a Kia or if you live near someone who does, you want to hear this if you haven’t already. There has been a recall of close to 500,000 vehicles in the U.S.because of a fire risk. The fires are reportedly caused by an issue with the anti-lock brake control module, which could cause the vehicles to spontaneously catch fire even when not running.

So what is Hyundai and Kia telling its customers to do, just leave the car outside parked away from buildings. So if you see a lot of abandoned hyundais and kias just parked all voer thats probably why.

According to documents posted by the U.S. safety regulators, the automakers have received 11 reports of fires in the U.S. but no injuries.

Police Raid at TikTok Stars Island Boys’ Home Leads to Arrest of Suspect in Murder of 8-

Year-Old Girl

You might’ve heard about the viral tik tok duo the Island Boys. Well their Florida home was raided by S.W.A.T. and during the raid they found a murder suspect.

According to WPBF, the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that Andrew James Thomas was identified in the drive by shooting of an 8-year-old girl three days before.

He faces charges of first-degree murder with a firearm, attempted first-degree murder with a firearm and felon in possession of a firearm in the shooting, .

The Island Boys were not implicated and their manager says that Thomas crashed on their couch two days before the raid, and that they had “no idea any of this was going on.”

Sometimes you just don’t really know someone…

…and that is whats happening today inside the Buzz.

