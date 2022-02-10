Black History Month
Today In Black History, February 10th

The month of February is a month of celebrating African American history culture and our heritage. So we continue to uplift our people thorough a celebration of the memories of their  accomplishments and all the amazing things our people have contributed to the world.

And on this day in Black history February 10th after seventy days of debates the United States House of Representatives passed The Civil Rights Act of 1964.

The Act made discrimination illegal on the basis of race, color, religion, national origin, and sex in public accommodations, employment, and programs that are federally funded. A substitute bill of this major piece of civil rights legislation was finally approved on June 19, 1964 by the United States Senate.

The bill actually became law on July 2nd 1964 when the bill was signed by then President Lyndon B Johnson.

Black History is Everyday!

Today In Black History, February 10th

