Multi-Millions Allocated For Baltimore Rec & Parks; A Lebron James Museum; & James brown gets New Documentary.

City recreation centers, parks will get upgrades from ARPA funds

It looks like Baltimore’s City recreation parks, centers, trails, and more will get some well needed funds for some well needed changes. Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott announced an allocation of $41 million dollars for the recreation infrastructure and said he believes the investment will give kids safe and healthy places to go.

The Mayor also said he hopes this commitment to children and their families will also help reduce juvenile crime and violence.

The money comes from the American Rescue Plan Act and the money will be awarded to park playgrounds, pools, athletic fields and recreation centers at Curtis Bay Recreation Center.

The city will allocate nearly $10 million for public pools, $20 million for recreation centers, $5 million for playgrounds, $1 million for trails, and $2 million for athletic fields and courts.

The mayor went on to say “All of that provides safety and is part of a comprehensive violence reduction strategy that you could think about this, not just as a prioritizing youth kind of way, but this helps us to build public safety because we can build safe places for people to be.” and its ” all part of his $120 million vision for recreation and parks, including partnerships with community organizations.

Well needed.

LeBron James Museum Slated to Open Next Year

Are you a big Lebron James fan? i mean a big enough fan to go to a museum dedicated to nothing but Lebron. Well if so get ready to plan a trip to Cleveland next year to visit the Lebron James museum.

According to reports, the museum will be housed in an Ohio entertainment complex in Akron, located right down the street from James’ I Promise School.

Some of the things you can look forward to doing at the LBJ museum is walk in s pair of his size 15 shoes. you will also get to explore his early years growing up in Akron’s Springhill Apartments.

Of course you’ll see exhibits showcasing his career basketball highlights from high school to the NAB also an exhibit of his business empire as well as a tribute to the Lebron James Family Foundation.

A&E Announces James Brown Documentary Series Produced by Mick Jagger and Questlove

James Brown is getting a new documentary, this one is called :Say It Loud.” The new documentary will be air on the A&E network and its executive producer is Mick Jagger from The Rolling Stones and two members of The Roots, Quest Love and Black Thought.

The four part documentary will explore Brown’s legacy as a music icon through interviews with friends, family, and collaborators as well as never-before-seen archival footage.

Quest love and Black Thought said “The life of James Brown is significant not only to understand his immense musical impact, which inspires us and other artists to this day, but also for the deep and lasting impression he has had on American culture. “Brown’s life is a crucial and timely story of struggle, redemption, and self-identity and we are honored to have the chance to share it.”

Say it Loud is set for release in 2023.

