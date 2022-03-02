4,000 Chicago Students Receive College Scholarships; Emmet Till Anti Lynching Act Passes The House; & Baltimore Gets New Bill To Help With Crime

Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Hope Chicago Partners With Five Chicago Public Schools To Send About 4,000 To College

Tuition-Free

There are some really amazing programs and initiatives out here that are really making a difference in the lives of kids in many communities. Hope Chicago is one of those organizations that is doing something that matters. How about creating a scholarship that will send 4,000 students from different public schools in Chicago to college, for free.

Yes, they’re taking care of it all, were talking tuition, room and board, books, fees, and surcharges. And the students who enroll will also get a laptop and a small annual stipend to cover other necessities.

According to the details, students can use the full scholarship to attend one of Hope Chicago’s 20 partner colleges, universities or other educational programs across Illinois including four-year colleges, the two-year City Colleges of Chicago and some private colleges, as well as trade and professional schools.

According to their website Hope Chicago has plans for donors to invest $1 billion to the organization.

What a great opportunity for those kids.

House passes Emmett Till Anti-lynching Act with overwhelmingly bipartisan support

Well its’ closer to being official, lynching in America moves a step closer to becoming a Federal hate crime. This week new legislation has passed in the House as the Emmett Till Anti-lynching Act made it through with a 422-3 majority vote.

The Act is named after an African American boy from Mississippi who in 1955 was brutally murdered by a group of White men for allegedly whistling at a White woman.

Democratic representative Bobby Rush who introduced a similar bill two years ago said in a statement that A perpetrator can receive a maximum of 30 years in prison under this act in addition to any other federal crimes the perpetrator might commit.

He also said “Today is a day of enormous consequence for our nation,” “By passing my Emmett Till Anti-lynching Act, the House has sent a resounding message that our nation is finally reckoning with one of the darkest and most horrific periods of our history, and that we are morally and legally committed to changing course.”

The bill now moves to the Senate, and if successful there, it will then go to President Joe Biden’s desk for his signature.

Baltimore mayor signs bill that bolsters cash rewards for crime tips

Speaking of new bills, back in town, it looks like there will be some more incentive to help with identifying some of these individuals that are responsible for the violent acts happening in our city.

Councilman Isaac “Yitzy” Schleifer introduced the legislation last year to help catch violent offenders and with the signature and support from Mayor Brandon Scott, the Supplementary Criminal Apprehension and Conviction Fund is in effect. The bill is a charter amendment that establishes a permanent fund to supplement cash rewards offered for tips in homicide and shooting cases.

Mayor Scott said “Bottom line, we want to have folks come forward to help us remove people from the streets who should not be there.”

Biden announces initiative to pair coronavirus tests with treatment. So yesterday President Joe Biden held his state of the union address and one of the things he talked about was his new initiative for pandemic response. The“test to treat” initiative will provide patients with new antiviral medications as soon as they learn they are infected. The President said Americans could get tested for the coronavirus at a pharmacy and, if they are positive, “receive antiviral pills on the spot at no cost.” The whole idea is to get the population out of crisis mode and move forward to getting back to more normal routines . A White House official said the initiative will also involve educating the public about the availability of new antiviral treatments, and the importance of starting them soon after the onset of symptoms.

