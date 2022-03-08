Disney Plus Gets New Diverse Kids Show; Kelly Rowland Creates New Children’s Book; & MJB Creates Strength Of A Woman Festival.

Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

New Disney+ Series Helps Young Black Girls Embrace An Important Hair Care Ritual

Here’s something you can checkout especially with the lack of diversity that appears on the majority of the programs on tv and not to mention movies.

Check this stat for example according to research from Common Sense Media, white people hold 76% of lead roles on streaming and network TV shows, even though they represent only 60% of the population.

Still even in 2022 African Americans are not represented in certain character roles and you best believe that has an effect on our kids who watch these shows and are not able to see people that look like them or have the experiences they do.

Well Black Thought and Quest love from the Roots are doing something to help with that. They partnered with Disney+ to create Rise Up, Sing Out, a series of musical animated shorts that focus on themes like acceptance and empowerment.

The show will deal with topics related to race and culture from a child’s perspective and is designed to encourage parents and children to have conversations about these things.

And they really thought about it too because each episode they say is about 2-3 minutes long. Just long enough to not lose a pre-schoolers attention.

Check it out now on Disney Plus

Kelly Rowland Announces New Children’s Book: ‘Always With You, Always With Me’

Now our girl kelly Rowland from Destinys Child we know for being in the music world and giving us some great songs over the years but now Kelly has her eyes set on a new project. She’s got a new children’s book on the way called Always with You, Always with Me. She co wrote the book which is described as “a loving ode to modern motherhood.”

The book should be very relatable to Mothers everywhere as it follows a working mom as she strives to be equally present inside and outside of the home.

The book will be released on April 26

Congrats to Kelly.

Mary J. Blige Presents Strength Of A Woman Festival And Summit

Well we know March is woman’s History Month but Mary j Blige has plans to take this celebration of Woman a little further. She announced she has partnered with Pepsi and Live Nation for an event called the Strength Of A Woman Festival and Summit. The three day event that will be held during Mothers Day weekend in Atlanta and will feature an all women experience and focus on wellness and beauty as well as tech, financial literacy, and music.

Mary said “We felt like after two years of being inside and having to endure so much, that this was the type of experience that people, especially women, deserved. I’m so grateful to all of the performers, vendors, and participants for committing themselves to our inaugural event and I am so excited to do this in a city that has been rocking with me since the very beginning of my career. I am proud to create this with my sisters and I look forward to an undeniably beautiful and special experience.”

I Love It.

and that is what’s happening inside The Buzz

Also On Magic 95.9: