Time Announced Women Of The Year Honorees; Bey Z Announce On The Run II; & The Emmet Till Anti Lynching Bill’s Passes The Senate.

ALLYSON FELIX, AMANDA GORMAN, SHERRILYN IFILL, AND KERRY WASHINGTON AMONG TIME’S 2022 WOMEN OF THE YEAR

Yesterday was international woman’s day and also when Time magazine announced their women of the year honorees.

Time says they chose to spotlight leaders who are working to create a better future for women everywhere and that means building bridges—across generations, communities, and borders. These extraordinary leaders are working toward a more equal world.

The list includes twelve amazing women six which are African American:

Alyson Felix – an Olympic – an Olympic track and field star

Amanda Gorman – American poet and activist

Kerry Washington – Olivia Pope. Actress and political activist

Jennie Joseph – Who is a midwife and works with Black maternal health

Sherilynn Ifill – President and director-counsel of the NAACP Legal Defense Fund

Michaela Jaé Rodriguez – first trans actor to win a Golden Globe from the show Pose

Congratulations ladies

It’s Official: Beyoncé And JAY-Z Are Hitting The Road For ‘On The Run II’ Tour

Now remember when Beyonce and Jay Z were on the run across the globe performing sold out shows everywhere. Well get ready for part II as Bey and Jay are set to go on the run

again.

Beyoncé made it official when she announced on her Instagram that the Carters would be taking the show on the road later this year with the On the Run II tour.

The tour looks like it will kick off in June starting in Wales before running through more Europe cities before coming back to the states with the first stop being Cleveland on July 25th.

The Carters will bring the show to the DMV shortly after on July 28th.

And I remember last time those tickets were not cheap. Start saving now,

Finally Congress Passes Emmett Till Bill Making Lynching A Hate Crime

Now we mentioned last week that the Emmet Till Anti Lynching Bill finally passed in the house and made its way to the senate for a vote. Well it is with great pleasure that I can announce that the senate has now voted and the bill has passed and will now make its way to President Biden’s desk for his signature to then become an actual law.

A crazy fact about this whole process is that it took over 200 failed attempts before making it through congress in 2022.

Its also crazy to think that lynching happens in this country. According to the NAACP , there have been 4,734 lynchings in the United States from 1882 to 1968. With the last recorded account happening in 1981.

Now with this bill it would make it possible to prosecute a crime as a lynching when a conspiracy to commit a hate crime results in death or serious bodily injury carrying a maximum sentence of 30 years.

There’s just way too much hate in this world.

and that is what’s happening inside The Buzz

