NASA Found 5,000 What!; Jamaica Moves To Become Independent; & HU Faculty Strike Called Off.

Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Cosmic Milestone: NASA Confirms 5,000 Exoplanets

Ok so we know space is a place that has a lot of unknowns and I’ve always thought there had to be more out there. Well NASA confirms that they have found more a lot more. How about over 5,000 exoplanets, which are planets that orbit a star outside the solar system.

According to NASA the 5,000-plus planets found so far include small, rocky worlds like Earth, gas giants many times larger than Jupiter, and “hot Jupiters” in scorchingly close orbits around their stars. There are “super-Earths,” which are possible rocky worlds bigger than our own, and “mini-Neptunes,” smaller versions of our system’s Neptune.

One professor from Penn State said, “we’re opening an era of discovery that will go beyond simply adding new planets to the list. He goes on to say “To my thinking, it is inevitable that we’ll find some kind of life somewhere – most likely of some primitive kind” .”The close connection between the chemistry of life on Earth and chemistry found throughout the universe, as well as the detection of widespread organic molecules, suggests detection of life itself is only a matter of time.”

Jamaica PM tells British royals island nation wants to be independent

There is some big news coming out of Jamaica as they are in the process of removing the Queen of England as Head of State. Now this comes as the royal couple prince William and his wife Kate visited the island.

Jamaica’s prime Minister told the couple “There are issues here which as you would know are unresolved,”But Jamaica is as you would see a country that is very proud… and we’re moving on. And we intend… to fulfill our true ambition of being an independent, fully developed and prosperous country.”

Jamaica gained its independence in August 1962 but still remained within the British commonwealth. Now if they’re successful with this split, they will become only the second Caribbean island to cut ties with Queen Elizabeth II , with Barbados doing it first back in November of last year.

and you can be sure there will be others to follow.

Howard University and faculty reach a tentative labor deal, ending strike threat

Well back in the area, crisis averted. We talked about the faculty at Howard University making deadlines and demands for fairer working conditions that if weren’t met would lead to them going on strike. Well, it looks like no strike will be necessary as both sides have reached a tentative three-year agreement

Now the deal still needs a vote of ratification by union membership, but that is set to take place in the coming weeks.

I’m glad they worked it out for the students sake.

and that is what’s happening inside The Buzz

Also On Magic 95.9: