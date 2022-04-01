New Video From The Slap Goes Viral; A 12 Year Old Arrested In Middle School Shooting; & Three Historic Sites In MD Gets Spotlight.

Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Jada Pinkett Smith’s reaction to Will Smith slap revealed in new video

The slap. The most famous slap of all is still making headlines as there is a new video that has surfaced showing another angle that hasn’t been seen of the incident. This angle shows Jada’s response to Will getting up on stage and slapping Chris Rock.

In the video you will see what looks like Jada laughing after the slap happened.

Now i don’t know if that changes how you see the whole situation but if that is indeed a laugh then that is very telling to me.

Now there has been rumors of this being an upcoming topic on red table talk and i know if it that were to happen., so many people would tune in to hear more of their side of the story.

12-year-old student shot, killed by another student at SC middle school, sheriff says

So these days it seems like violence is on the rise especially in schools. This tragic story is one of that we are hearing too much of, as a 12 year old student was shot and killed by another 12 year old student inside a middle school in South Carolina.

Authorities said the shooter is in custody and was found hiding under a deck at a home not far from the school where he was still armed.

They went on to say the young man was arrested and will be taken to the Department of Juvenile Justice in Columbia. He is being charged with murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, possession of a firearm on school property, and unlawful possession of a weapon by a person under the age of 18.

According to deputies the students did know each other and as for the motive they say its still under investigation as is how he got the gun as well.

…and there are just too many stories like this.

So we know Maryland has a lot of history and historic sites well three of them are now being recognized. So the national Park service has added 16 new historical sites to the national Underground Railroad Network to Freedom listing and three of those sixteen sites were right here in Maryland.

The new sites are:

Port Tobacco Jail Sites — Port Tobacco, Charles County, Md. — Port Tobacco, Charles County, Md.

over 695 locations that are a part of the under ground railroad network in 39 states, plus Washington D.C. and the U.S. Virgin Islands. There are currentlythat are a part of the under ground railroad network in 39 states, plus Washington D.C. and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

more spotlight on Maryland’s rich history…thast wassup.

and that is what’s happening inside The Buzz

Also On Magic 95.9: