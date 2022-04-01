News & Gossip
HomeThe Buzz

New Video From The Slap Goes Viral; A 12 Year Old Arrested In Middle School Shooting; & Three Historic Sites In MD Gets Spotlight.

Magic Baltimore Listen Live
Magic 95.9 Featured Video
CLOSE

Jada Pinkett Smith’s reaction to Will Smith slap revealed in new video

The slap. The most famous slap of all is still making headlines as there is a new video that has surfaced showing another angle that hasn’t been seen of the incident. This angle shows Jada’s response to Will getting up on stage and slapping Chris Rock.
In the video you will see what looks like Jada laughing after the slap happened.
Now i don’t know if that changes how you see the whole situation but if that is indeed a laugh then that is very telling to me.

Related Stories

Now there has been rumors of this being an upcoming topic on red table talk and i know if it that were to happen., so many people would tune in to hear more of their side of the story.
Source: Yahoo

12-year-old student shot, killed by another student at SC middle school, sheriff says

So these days it seems like violence is on the rise especially in schools. This tragic story is one of that we are hearing too much of, as a 12 year old student was shot and killed by another 12 year old student inside a middle school in South Carolina.
Authorities said the shooter is in custody and was found hiding under a deck at a home not far from the school where he was still armed.
They went on to say the young man was arrested and will be taken to the Department of Juvenile Justice in Columbia. He is being charged with murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, possession of a firearm on school property, and unlawful possession of a weapon by a person under the age of 18.
According to deputies the students did know each other and as for the motive they say its still under investigation as is how he got the gun as well.
…and there are just too many stories like this.
Source: WSOC

Historic Maryland sites added to Underground Railroad Network to Freedom

So we know Maryland has a lot of history and historic sites well three of them are now being recognized. So the national Park service has added 16 new historical sites to the national Underground Railroad Network to Freedom listing and three of those sixteen sites were right here in Maryland.
The new sites are:
Port Tobacco Jail Sites — Port Tobacco, Charles County, Md.
St. Stephens A.M.E. Church Cemetery — Unionville, Talbot County, Md.
Mackall Plantation — St. Mary’s College, St. Mary’s County, Md.
There are currently over 695 locations that are a part of the under ground railroad network in 39 states, plus Washington D.C. and the U.S. Virgin Islands.
more spotlight on Maryland’s rich history…thast wassup.
and that is what’s happening inside The Buzz
12 year old , Academy Awards , charles county , chris rock , custody , firearm , historic sites , Interesting Headlines , investigation , Jada Pinkett Smith , juvenile , mackall plantation , Maryland , Middle School , network to freedom , Oscars , port tobacco jail sites , Red Table Talk , rumors , school property , Sheriff , South Carolina , st. mary's county , st. stephens a.m.e. church cemetary , the buzz , The Lion's Den , The Slap , underground railkroad , unionville , unlawful possession , wil lsmith

Also On Magic 95.9:
Then & Now: The Evolution of New Edition
New Edition
8 photos
Videos
Latest

What Are Reparations And Why Are They Important?

Reparations are defined in the Oxford dictionary as, “the making of amends for a wrong one has done, by paying…
04.01.22

KBJ’s Confirmation Hearing Highlights Importance Of Public Defenders

By attacking public defenders, Republican Senators are attacking the guidance and supervision of the administrative oversight provided by the United…
03.22.22

Candace Owens Goes On Transphobic Rant Over Dr.…

While speaking with Fox News's Tucker Carlson on March. 15, the Daily Wire podcast host lit into the publication's choice…
03.17.22

XEROX CEO Ursula Burns Says Working Moms Should…

Xerox CEO Ursula Burns argued that working moms shouldn't be expected to do it all in today's society.
03.16.22
84 itemsUS-POLITICS-REID

Official List Of All Celebrities With The Coronavirus…

As the days go by, more and more public figures are testing positive and/or dying from the coronavirus. Researchers are…
03.14.22

North Carolina A&T Senior Aigné Taylor Is Leading…

From the movements of the 1960s to the evolution of progressive culture today, college-aged individuals have been one of the…
03.10.22

Truckers From All Over The U.S. Come To…

On Sunday in The District, thousands of truckers from all over the nation headed to Washington D.C. for a protest…
03.07.22

Civil Rights Convictions For Ex-Cops Who Didn’t Help…

The guilty verdicts for former Minneapolis police officers J. Alexander Kueng, Thomas Lane and Tou Thao for violating George Floyd's…
02.25.22

Kyle Rittenhouse Plans To Sue Whoopi Goldberg &…

Kenosha killer Kyle Rittenhouse is looking to extend his 15 minutes of infamy by launching a frivolous lawsuit campaign against…
02.24.22

Miss Alabama Zoe Sozo Bethel Cause Of Death…

Following the recent shocking death announcement of Miss Alabama for America Strong pageant Zoe Sozo Bethel, it's now been officially…
02.23.22
Close