NASA Sends Nudes To Space; Derek Chauvin Appeal Accepted; & Host For BET Awards.

Will Sending Aliens Nudes Lure Them to Us? NASA Thinks so

Today is National Astronaut day and NASA is on a mission to make contact with intelligent life. So their plan, send nude pictures of humans to space. The pics though are not graphic they are more like illustrations and they also have DNA descriptions. They also thought of making the images of the humans more inviting so they are waving in the pic.

The nude pics will be accompanied by a message written in binary code which scientists believe is the closest thing to a universal language.

The messages will also reveal info like the biochemical composition of life on Earth, the Solar System’s time-stamped position in the Milky Way, as well as depictions of the Solar System, and Earth’s surface. The message will also include information about the location of the Earth which some experts say is worrisome because we could end up inviting a hostile alien species.

Now interestingly enough, this isn’t the first time they’ve done this. They sent illustrations of a stripped-down man and woman on missions back in 1972 and 1973.

We’ll see if the Aliens will tap in to NASA’s DM’s…it could happen.

Derek Chauvin Will Be Sentenced To 20 To 25 Years In Prison After Plea Deal Accepted

So Derek Chauvin the former police officer found guilty for the killing of George Floyd had his plea deal accepted by a judge presiding over the federal civil rights case and decided to sentence him to 20 to 25 years in prison.

Now Chauvin pleaded guilty to violating George Floyd’s civil rights, admitting that he kept his knee on Floyd’s neck.

He is expected to serve his federal time concurrently following his 22 1/2 year sentence for his murder conviction in state court which he is also appealing to have overturned.

He also waived his right to contest his federal conviction if his plea agreement was accepted.

CNN reports that under Minnesota law, Chauvin would have to serve two-thirds of that state sentence, or 15 years, and he would be eligible for supervised release for the remaining seven and a half years.

Chauvin is court hustling trying to get some years shaved off his sentence. We’ll see how many he will ultimately serve.

Taraji P. Henson to Host BET Awards 2022

The BET awards are coming next month and it looks like they have tagged someone to host the upcoming show. BET announced today that none other than Cookie Lyons our girl Oscar nominated Taraji P Henson will be the host what is being called the culture’s biggest night.

Taraji said in a statement “I am honored to return as the host of the BET Awards and share the stage with so many powerful and prolific artists; you can even say it is the ‘empire’ of Black Excellence”, she went on to say “I can’t wait to celebrate Black music, entertainment, and culture with our viewers on what will be one unforgettable night.”

The Color Purple Broadway Musical, she was recently appointed to President Biden’s HBCU Advisory Board , her production company inked a deal with BET, and she will be creating exclusive content for networks like Paramount+, Showtime, CBS and Nickelodeon.

Talk about busy. Congratulations to her.

Catch the 2022 BET awards live Sunday, June 26 on BET.

and that is what’s happening inside The Buzz