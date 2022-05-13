FDA Approved Underwear; 84 Years On The Same Job Sets World Record; & Baltimore City Council President Denies Ethics Violation.

Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

F.D.A. Authorizes Underwear to Protect Against S.T.I.s During Oral Sex

We all know about the purpose of wearing underwear, but now the FDA, for the first time ever has given a certain pair a new job function, to protect against S.T.I.s during oral sex.

Introducing Lorals a company that makes latex panties that are authorized by the FDA.

According to the Lorals website, the underwear is made for use as a protective barrier while engaging in oral-vaginal or oral-anal sex. It is meant to “help reduce the transmission of bodily fluids, harmful pathogens, and sexually transmitted infections.”

The company has taken customer feedback in to consideration and have made some changes, they have lessened the intensity of the vanilla taste, added more cornstarch to prevent stickiness and will introduce a sheer version in addition to the current opaque black version.

The ultra-thin underwear is made from natural rubber latex, and comes in two styles: bikini and “shortie.” It retails for $25 for a pack of four pairs.

Board finds Baltimore City Council President Nick Mosby violated provisions of ethics law

Well here in town, Baltimore City Council President Nick Mosby is in the news as the The Baltimore City Board of Ethics is saying that his fundraising campaign violates ethics law.

In the board’s decision, they said it found Nick Mosby did not disclose interests in business entities on an annual financial disclosure statement as required by law.

Well Nick Mosby responded in a statement to 11 News saying: “I categorically deny that I have committed any breach of the city’s ethics code and I am completely perplexed by the board’s findings. The board is fully aware that I have never asked, requested or solicited any person to donate to the ‘legal defense fund.’ The board further knows that I never assisted in the creation of the legal defense fund or the entity that controlled the funds that were donated. In fact, I proactively disclaimed any interest in that trust fund, in advance of their findings, and I instructed the trust to return the limited amount of funds received on my behalf.

100-Year-Old Man Sets Guinness World Record by Working for Same Company for 84 Years

So here’s a question for you, what is the longest amount of time have you worked at one company?

Well I can bet it’s not as long as Walter Orthmann, who at 100 years of age set the Guinness World Record for the longest tenure at the same company, 84 years.

Yes, Walter who turned 100 last month started working for the company back in 1938 when he was 15 years old.

As for what has kept him being able to work like this was being able to focus on the present. He says “I don’t do much planning, nor care much about tomorrow. All I care about is that tomorrow will be another day in which I will wake up, get up, exercise and go to work.”

He offered some advice as well saying “You need to get busy with the present, not the past or the future. Here and now is what counts.”

