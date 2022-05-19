Baby Formula Scammers; Did A 911 Operator Hang Up On Caller During NY Mass Shooting; & KFC Employee Helps Save kidnapped Woman.;

Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Scammers are taking advantage of a baby formula shortage, Federal Trade Commission

warns

This baby formula shortage is getting serious. So serious President Biden invoked the Defense Production act to o speed production of infant formula. He even authorized the Pentagon to use commercial aircrafts to import supplies from other countries.

The House passed $28 million in emergency funding to address and we’ll see what the senate does with that next.

So more help is on the way but in the mean time parents are struggling to find formula and are getting desperate. That desperation has scammers coming out of the woodworks tricking parents with fake websites, social media profiles, fake online stores, and they’re charging really high prices.

So the Federal Trade Commission offered some tips to not get hoodwinked.

Use a search engine to check out the company or product

Only scammers will demand payment by gift card, money transfer or cryptocurrency.

know your rights when it comes to shipping

Some people have no morals and its true capitalism doesn’t care about your situation.

911 Dispatcher Could Be Fired for ‘Hanging Up’ on Caller During Buffalo Shooting

A crazy thing happened during the mass shooting in Buffalo when an employee in the midst of the shooing called 911. The employee said the 911 operator took a nasty tone with her and hung up on her.

She told The Buffalo News “She was yelling at me, saying, ‘Why are you whispering? You don’t have to whisper,’” Rogers told The Buffalo News, “and I was telling her, ‘Ma’am, he’s still in the store. He’s shooting. I’m scared for my life. I don’t want him to hear me. Can you please send help?’ She got mad at me, hung up in my face.”

In one article she said after that she called her boyfriend to have him call 911.

Authorities have pulled the 911 call for review and placed the operator who has worked there for 8 years on paid administrative leave, pending an investigation.

Unbelievable and that makes me think about how much does something like that happen.

Crazy.

KFC worker helps save kidnapped woman after finding note she left at fast-food joint

begging for help

Speaking of things happening. Imagine working at your job and you find a note someone left and in it they’re begging for help. What do you?

Well for this one employee at a KFC in Memphis, that is exactly what happened. That employee contacted police and reported a possible kidnapping and also gave a description of the man and woman who just left the store.

Thanks to his quick reaction police were able to locate them while they were still on the property. The man ran when the cops approached him and that led to a short foot chase before he was eventually arrested.

He is being charged with kidnapping and evading arrest. and his bond has been set at $35,000

The woman told officers that she caught a bus from another state to see him and they got into an argument and she tried to leave him several times but he held her physically against her will by physically assaulting her and threatening her while being armed with a handgun.

I’m glad he called the cops, who knows how that story couldve ended…

and that is what’s happening inside The Buzz