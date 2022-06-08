Burger King Getting Flame Grilled For Pride Burger; NFL Has First Transgender Cheerleader; & Over 12K Failing Grades In Baltimore Changed To Passing

Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Burger King Pride campaign slammed for ‘strange, political’ ad

June is Pride month and there are many members of the LGBTQIA community celebrating and so is Burger King. They decided to join in on the fun by announcing a Pride Whopper.

What makes this whopper different from all the other Whoppers… This one comes with two same side buns, or two equal buns as it is being advertised. Meaning you can get your burger with either two top buns or two bottom buns.

A BK spokesperson told the NY Post “The Equal Buns campaign was executed by our Burger King Austria team, in an effort to highlight equal rights and equal love — through a play on the traditional Whopper build — featuring two identical buns on the two options of the sandwich,”

The campaign will run through June 20th in Austria but so far has been getting a lot of negative feedback.

So not sure if it will make its way to the US.

Justine Lindsay makes history as NFL’s first openly transgender cheerleader

Now speaking of Pride month. The NFL is making headlines as a team in the NFL has for the first time hired a transgender cheerleader. Justine Lindsay makes history becoming the first openly transgender cheerleader after being hired by the Carolina Panthers Cheer Squad.

“This is big,” she told BuzzFeed. “I think more people need to see this. It’s not because I want recognition. It’s just to shed light on what’s going on in the world … I’m happy because I was able to break down that door and tell people, ‘Hey, we are not just sexual beings. We are actual human beings who want to better ourselves.’ Justine commented on what it means to her saying

“I felt like, Why not tell the world: ‘Hey, listen, this is a great accomplishment.

NFL working on its diversity.

Report shows over 12K failing grades changed to passing in Baltimore City Schools

Now back in town there is news coming out about some Baltimore City schools changing failing grades to passing.

The 20 page plus report issued by the Maryland Office of the Inspector General (OIGE) shows that over 12 thousand failing grades were changed between 2016 and 2020. Patterson High had the highest amount with more than 10%.

Baltimore City Public Schools said in a statement: “The report issued by the Maryland Office of the Inspector General (OIGE) is a perplexing end to a nearly three-year review of grade changes in our school system. City Schools has shared gigabytes worth of data, thousands of pages of documents, and hours of interviews with OIGE to help the office better understand what occurred more than three years ago, before many of our current seniors entered high school.

Even Governor Larry Hogan’s office issued a statement on the report: “The wrongdoing outlined in the Inspector General’s report is deeply disturbing to say the least, and parents and taxpayers deserve answers and accountability from the school system. We are closely reviewing the report to determine next steps.”

Education of our youth is so important and should be treated as such.

and that is what’s happening inside The Buzz