Dave Chappele Declines Honor; Maryland Public Transportation Fare Increase; & What Is Super Gonorrhea?

Dave Chappelle’s Not Kidding

Dave Chappelle is no stranger to the spotlight he’s been considered one of the best comedians of all time and with that comes with a lot of attention and at his level some great honors. But one of those honors though he declined to accept.

Dave was in town recently at a naming ceremony at his Alma mater High School in NW D.C. the Duke Ellington School of the Arts ,where he was being honored to have the theater there named after him.

The ceremony had been postponed previously due to some of the students reaction to Dave and all the controversy surrounding him but at the ceremony When it was time for Dave to speak he told his own story of the Ellington school’s influence on his life and then proposed that the theater be named the Theater for Artistic Freedom and Expression, and then said that his name would be added later, only when and if the school community was ready.

Dave said thanks but no thanks not right now. I Hear you.

Maryland Transit Fares To Increase Sunday After Hike Delayed Last Year Nowadays it seems like everything is going up, Homicides, food prices, gas prices, and now Maryland Transit Fares are going up too. The MTA is reminding us all that beginning June 27th there will be a fare increase for public transportation. What kind of increase well single-trip fares will increase by 10 cents, with fares for Local Bus, Light RailLink and Metro SubwayLink going from $1.90 to $2.00, and MobilityLink fares going from $2.10 to $2.20. Monthly fare passes will increase from $74 to $77. The increase is one that happens every two years as required by the Transportation Infrastructure Investment Act of 2013. The MTA stated that charmflex will be available for riders with with a flexible schedule who will be able to use a discounted fare option that will be 15% less than compared to the cost of a day-pass or single-trip fare.” Everything costing more, I just hope we can get paid more too. Source: CBS

Man gets painful, drug-resistant ‘super gonorrhea’ on international vacation STI’s that’s nothing new, right. We’ve learned about them and have been educated about them since we were teens. And if you’ve ever contracted one, the process to take care of it usually means a trip to the clinic or doctor to get the diagnosis and receive the correct medicine. Well that was the case for this man from Austria who went on vacation had a little unprotected fun with a sex worker in Cambodia and after had to see a Doctor and learned that he had contracted an STI, Gonorrhea. The problem here is this man unfortunately contracted a new antibiotic resistant strain of the infection called super gonorrhea. According to the World Health Organization , ”super gonorrhea” refers to a strain that has a high level of resistance to currently recommended treatments. Now according to the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control’ report they warned that the new strain could pose a “major global public health threat,” “If such strains manage to establish a sustained transmission, many gonorrhea cases might become un-treatable.” keep in mind according to the Mayo Clinic , if left untreated, gonorrhea can cause infertility in both women and men, can increase the risk of HIV/AIDS or could spread to the joints and other areas of the body. The CDC estimates one in five people in the US has a sexually transmitted infection. Protect yourself.

…and that is what’s happening inside The Buzz!