Police Mistaken Identity Video Surfaces; An Emmy Award First For Black Women; & Baltimore Lawyer Sentenced.

Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

For first time, video shown of cops arresting Black man, 25, on warrant for 49-yr. old white

man

Here we go, another video of bad policing. This time of cops in Las Vegas arresting a young black man on a warrant issued for an older white man, who had the same first and last name, Shane Brown.

The wanted Shane Brown is described as being an older white man with brown hair and blue eyes, has a beard and stands at 5-feet-11-inches tall. Shane Lee Brown, the man arrested who was 23 at the time, is a 5-foot-7 black man.

The case of mistaken identity happened back in 2020 which left the wrongfully arrested Shane Brown in jail for 6 days in a Las Vegas jail. But for the first time video has just surfaced showing the incident and in it you can hear the officers tell Brown that they pulled him over for a busted taillight and that there was a warrant for his arrest for some felony saying “You got arrested for something with a weapon.”

Brown said “No wrong guy,” my license is suspended and that he had court the next day to address it.

One officer can be heard saying: ‘If he has court tomorrow, we don’t want to arrest him. That would be dumb.’

Then one officer said “It comes back totally matching you. Not much else we can do,”

It wasn’t until in court his public defender pointed out that they had the wrong person.

Well Brown is now suing for $500,000 at the federal level and $50,000 at the state level for damages and does not have a criminal record

Yeah I would be pretty upset, then I wondered how many times has something like this happen and not been caught.

‘YOUNG AND THE RESTLESS’ STAR MISHAEL MORGAN IS THE FIRST BLACK WOMAN TO

WIN BEST ACTRESS DAYTIME EMMY

And we know the BET awards happened yesterday but there was some black girl magic happening at another award show recently at the Emmys. For the first time an African American woman. won Outstanding Lead Performance.

So we have to give some love to Mishael Morgan who made history for her role on the Young and Restless Daytime tv soap. And you know what My Mom use to watch Yong and The Restless and this show is still going.

Now Morgan who comes from Trinidad & Tobago said “I was born on a tiny island in the Caribbean,” “And I’m now standing on an international stage and I am being honored regardless of the color of my skin, regardless of my passport, for being the best at what I do.” “Now there are little girls all around the world and they’re seeing another step forward and they know that no matter their industry, no matter their vocation, no matter what, they can strive to be the best at what they do. Not only can they achieve it, but they will be celebrated.”

I love it and congrats to her history making moment. & Big up the Caribbean.

Baltimore lawyer sentenced for helping clients launder drug money

now back in town according to a Baltimore lawyer, Ken Ravenwell was just sentenced to almost 5 years in prison for money laundering. according to a statement by the U.S. Attorney’s Office

According to a news release, Prosecutors showed evidence that he received money from clients and associates who engaged in drug trafficking, and used bank accounts of the law firm to launder more than a million dollars.

It is also said he used the law firm’s bank accounts to receive drug payments, and to make payments to attorneys hired to represent other members of the conspiracy.