A Florida County Quarantines Due To Snails; Disney’s New Black Attraction; & Over 6700 Of Baltimore City Youth have Summer Jobs.

Florida county under quarantine after return of invasive African land snail

Quarantine is a word we are too familiar with especially over these past couple years with this pandemic. But in a town in Florida there are quarantining for a different reason not because of a covid 19 outbreak but because of a snail.

Believe it, the African land snail has returned and they pose some serious health concerns for humans because they carry the parasite rat lungworm, which is known to cause meningitis in humans.

So The Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services ordered the County to quarantine after the snails were found in the area.

According to a report from CNN, the snails can produce up to 2,500 eggs per year, making the population difficult to control. And as for what they eat the snails feed on more than 500 different kinds of plants and they also eat paint and stucco off houses as a source of calcium.

Disney Parks Is Working on a New Black Ride —Tiana’s Bayou Adventure

There is a new ride coming to Disney and it is a tribute to the Bayou. They announced their newest attraction Tiana’s Bayou Adventure.

The roller coaster will pick up where the film left off and will take you on an adventure through the bayou as they prepare to host a one-of-a-kind Mardi Gras celebration where everyone is welcome.” During the ride, travel through the bayou to original music inspired by songs from the film as you encounter the next chapter of Tiana’s story.

And they’re saying they did their homework tom make sure this was an authentic representation of Princess Tiana’s story and the city of New Orleans

Walt Disney Imagineering Executive Creative Producer. “Like the musical city that inspired this attraction, Tiana’s second act is about a community working in harmony to achieve something extraordinary. She reminds us of an immutable truth we can all relate to: ‘if you do your best each and every day, good things are sure to come your way.’ And that’s a melody we can all sing along to!”

The all-new adventure is set to open at Disney World in Florida and Disneyland in California in late 2024.

Scott’s Office Touts Summer Jobs For Over 6,700 Through YouthWorks 2022

Well it is summertime and a lot of kids do not have any plans or will not be a part of any programs that can help them continue to grow and develop. But taht wonot be the case for over 67oo yoouth in Baltimore City as they have jobs this summer as a part of the Youth works program.

The Youtworks program which is run by the Mayor’s Office of Employment Development is one of the largest summer jobs program in the country and continues to make a difference, employing our young men and women ages 14 to 21 with a summer job at one of 400 employers across the city, where they can earn $12,50 an hour for up to 25 hours a week.

Mayor Brandon Scott announced that for the 2nd year in a row, Baltimore City’s YouthWorks program helped find a summer job for every candidate who filled out an application. And this year they saw a 6% increase in the amount of kids getting work and that is something to be applauded.

Mayor Scott also said “We are excited to see so many of our young people gaining valuable experience and learning important life skills through YouthWorks,” Scott said. “This is an incredible opportunity for them to not only be productive this summer, but to be exposed to professionals and practices that we believe will set them up for success later in life.

