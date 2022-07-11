Black Girl At 13 Already Accepted To Med School; NFL Hires The First Black Woman Team President; & A Pregnant Woman Has Interesting Claim For HOV Violation.

Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

13-year-old Black girl accepted into medical school

As a parent you sometimes feel so proud when your child accomplishes some great things, and I can only imagine how proud this young woman’s parents must be.

I’m talking about the amazing work of 13 year old Alena Analeigh Wicker, who was accepted to the University of Alabama at Birmingham’s Heersink School of Medicine.

Black Enterprise that makes her the youngest black person to ever be accepted into medical school. According to the report fromthat makes her the youngest black person to ever be accepted into medical school.

She’s is dedicated, and is already working on her undergraduate degree at Arizona State university and Oakwood Univesity where she’s more than halfway done with that.

As she takes steps to accomplishing her goal of becoming a doctor at age 18.

Alena says “I really want to leave my mark on the world. And lead a group of girls that know what they can do,”

She made a thankful post on her IG announcing her acceptance into Med school and in it she thanked her adoptive Mother for her success.

Saying “You cheered me on, wiped my tears, gave me oreos when I needed comfort, you never allowed me to settle, disciplined me when I needed,” Wicker wrote. “You always believed in me. You allowed me space to grow and become, make mistakes without making me feel bad. You allowed me the opportunity to experience the world.”

How amazing is that…

Sandra Douglass Morgan named first Black female NFL team president

Lets keep this theme of Black Girl Magic because its also happening in the NFL. If you haven’t heard there is a team with a new President she is, you guessed it, an African American woman.

A historical hire took place in teh NFL recently as the las Vegas Raiders hired Sandra Douglass Morgan to become their new team presidnet. Making her the first Black woman to hold such a position in the NFL’s 102 year legacy.

Sandra who is a lifelong resident of Las Vegas said “It is the honor of a lifetime to join the Raiders at one of the most defining times in the team’s history,” Morgan said during a press conference on Thursday. “This team’s arrival in Las Vegas has created a new energy and opportunities we never dreamed possible.

“I look forward to taking this team’s integrity, spirit and commitment to excellence on the field into every facet of this organization.”

Sounds like Boss lady is ready to do her thing. Congratulations to her.

Pregnant woman fights HOV lane ticket in light of Roe ruling

So next up is a woman who is using the latest roe vs wade decision to get out of a HOV ticket.

So in a HOV lane or high occupancy vehicle lane they require two or more persons to be in the car when using these lanes. Well this smart young woman went thru a hov lane and was pulled over . When she was asked by the officer if there was anyone else in the car with her, she responded, yes, and pointed to her stomach. Indicating that her passenger was her unborn child whom at 34 weeks is now seen as a person with the new roe vs wade reversal.

She said one officer told her, ‘Well, it’s two bodies outside of the body. So, that doesn’t count,’” and she got a ticket for $215, a ticket she intends to fight in court.

Texas’ penal code recognizes an unborn child as a person, but the Texas Transportation Code does not. She said “It just didn’t make sense to me why two different laws were not speaking the correct way.” Source: ABC

…and that is what’s happening inside The Buzz