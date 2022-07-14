Baltimore Officer Facing Fed Charges; Squeegee Worker Arrested Charged With Murder; & Bill Gates Wants Off The Rich List

Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Baltimore police officer faces federal charges on drug distribution to motorcycle club

Corruption is nothing new but you hate to hear it, especially in certain fields like policing, a job that needs the trust from the community to be successful. And when stories like the Gun Trace Task Force and other police misconduct concerns are highlighted about your city’s police department, that trust just diminishes even more.

And now a Baltimore Police officer is making those kinds of headlines. Steven Angelini was arrested and is facing federal charges.

Federal prosecutors are accusing him of allegedly selling oxycodone, a ghost gun and trying to provide sensitive law enforcement information to a co-conspirator in exchange for cocaine.

He is now in custody and has a detention hearing at the federal courthouse today. If convicted, he could face 20 years in federal prison.

Funny growing up police were like street super heroes… but that narrative has surely changed over time.

Squeegee worker, 15, arrested and charged as an adult in fatal shooting of bat-wielding

motorist

So we have heard the story of the driver who got into a verbal altercation with a squeegee kid and drove off only to come back to confront the kids while swinging a bat. Now video shows that he never makes contact with the bat but according to the report one of the young men threw a rock at his head which left him disoriented and then five shots were heard, and tragically ended with Timothy Reynolds losing his life.

Well Baltimore Police have made arrest in this case, a 15 year old boy is now in custody after being transported to police headquarters with his father. The teen is being charged with 1st degree murder as an adult.

Mayor Brandon Scott said in a statement “As I’ve said continuously, any person that endangers the safety and well-being of anyone on the streets of Baltimore, they will be held accountable. Now we must support our community in healing especially the impacted families,” Scott said in a statement. “As we allow this case to be handled by the appropriate parties, we must continue to do all we can to prevent people — especially young people — from having to engage in activities that put the lives of others or their own lives at risk.”

and Mayor Scott will have more to say a press conference set for this afternoon regarding the City’s approach to handling “Squeegee Kids.”

Bill Gates funnels $20 billion to foundation and plans to drop off list of wealthiest people

Imagine for a second that you were worth $114 Billion, what would you be doing right now. Well, if you had $114 billion you would be the fourth richest person in the world and probably living your best life.

Well, Bill Gates, who according to Bloomberg’s Billionaire Index, is worth 114 billion and is the fourth richest person in the world, doesn’t want to be anymore. He says he wants to drop off the world’s rich list.

He said in a blog post yesterday “I will move down and eventually off of the list of the world’s richest people,”

“I have an obligation to return my resources to society in ways that have the greatest impact for improving lives. I hope others in positions of great wealth and privilege will step up in this moment too.”

His plan is to donate a good amount of his wealth to charitable organizations. Recently he moved @20 billion into the endowment of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, one of the world’s largest philanthropies, and their plan is to increase its payouts by 50% over pre-pandemic levels, from nearly $6 billion to $9 billion each year by 2026.

That’s a lot of money being given away.

