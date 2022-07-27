The Weather Channel Apologizes; The Pope Apologizes; & VA & MD High On List Of The Best School Systems In The U.S.

Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Racial slur seen in TV weather forecast: ‘We apologize to our viewers’

A weather channel in Des Moines Iowa is apologizing to its viewers. The apology is in response to a racial slur shown on screen during a broadcast.

The graphic on the screen read Hello Des Moines, This is your weather my Ni$$gers.

Someone took a picture of the graphic and tweeted it. That tweet has since gone viral.

The weather channel responded saying “We removed this graphic as soon as we learned of it. This did not originate with us, and we are in the process of investigating it further. We apologize to our viewers.”

And I agree with one of the comments I read on this thread. There is definitely one job open at this station for sure. Someone quit or is about to be fired.

The pope’s apology in Canada was historic, but for some Indigenous people, not enough

The pope traveled to Canada to apologize for a history of physical and sexual abuse of Indigenous children in Catholic-run residential schools.

Pope Francis said “I am sorry,” “I humbly beg forgiveness for the evil committed by so many Christians against the Indigenous peoples,”

Truth and Reconciliation Commission 2015 report concluded that “[children] were abused, physically and sexually, and they died in numbers that would not have been tolerated in any school system anywhere in the country.”

The report said the schools were designed “not to educate” the Indigenous children, “but primarily to break their link to their culture and identity,” and that the establishment and operation of the schools “can best be described as ‘cultural genocide.'”

According to government statistics officially, 4,120 children died while in the care of the schools, mostly from diseases such as tuberculosis.

This country has so much horrific history…its sad.

Virginia and Maryland rank top 5 on list of best school systems nationwide: Study

A new study shows Maryland and Virginia have made the list of the best school systems in the nation.

Virginia comes in at number 4, while Maryland comes in at number 5.

The study accounted for performance, funding, safety, class size and instructor credentials.

As for the best and the worst in the nation. The study shows Massachusetts is the best and New Mexico gets the ranking of worst school system in the country.