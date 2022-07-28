Taco Bell Manager Pours Hot Water On Customers; Baltimore Family Sues sesame Place; & Ludacris Dolls It Up!

Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

THE BUZZ!

Video shows horrific moment Taco Bell manager throws boiling water at dissatisfied customers

A woman and her 16 year old niece are suing a Taco bell franchise in Dallas, Texas. The lawsuit comes after the two had scalding hot water poured on them by the manager.

It seems that their drive thru order was shorted and so they wanted to complain. But the dining area was closed.

The two allegedly got inside after an employee opened the door to let them in. Then things take a turn for the worse.

According to TMZ things escalated after asking for the order to be corrected, one of the workers allegedly challenged the young woman to a fight.

According to the law suit that’s when the manager appeared with a bucket of hot water. The manager at that point pours the hot water on the young girl wetting them both.

The young woman cited discoloring, scarring burns. Her Aunt is claiming that and then some including brain damage that lead to seizures.

The two women are suing for $1 million and have retained attorney Ben Crump to represent them.

What happened to service with a smile.

Baltimore Family Files $25 Million Lawsuit Against Sesame Place Over Another Alleged Incident Of Discrimination

Another lawsuit comes from the Burns family in Baltimore who is suing Sesame Place Philadelphia for $25 million.

The suit is a class action lawsuit filed by the Burns family out of Baltimore alleges pervasive and appalling race discrimination against Sesame Place and its parent company Sea World after a video shows what they say are several costume characters snubbing a 5-year-old Black girl for other white children.

Attorney Malcolm Ruff said “We stand here before you today simply trying to fight and protect little Black children and their fundamental civil rights.”

Sesame Place’s response, “We will review the lawsuit filed on behalf of Mr. Burns. We look forward to addressing that claim through the established legal process. We are committed to deliver an inclusive, equitable and entertaining experience for all our guests.”

Forget Barbie, Ludacris is Making Dolls Now

Barbie move over, there is a new doll maker in town and he’s black.

Big shout to Ludacris who is getting in to the toy maker game. After having a lot of success with his popular children series Karma’s world. Ludacris is now expanding his brand to make dolls. Teaming up with toy company Mattel Luda will launch a line of Karma’s World dolls and accessories.

The collection includes a styling head doll, an assortment of fashion dolls and a singing Karma doll.

As for the dolls drip, a group of students from the Fashion Institute of Technology (FIT) designed a 50-piece collection for them.

Karma’s World Dolls are available at Amazon, Target, Walmart and other retailers.

Congratulations Luda.