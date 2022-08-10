Ready To Walmart And Chill; Beyonce’s Entire Album Hits The Charts; & Trump Pleads The Fifth.

Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

THE BUZZ!

The Latest Player in the Streaming Wars Is … Walmart?

Walmart TV. It could be a thing.

Walmart is trying to get into the streaming service to offer its subscription customers more value.

Times, , Walmart has been holding court with executives from each of the streamers’ parent companies such as Paramount, Disney, and Comcast to find the right fit. Per the New York , Walmart has been holding court with executives from each of the streamers’ parent companies such as Paramount, Disney, and Comcast to find the right fit.

Walmart has been trying to get into the entertainment business for a while now. They bought Vudu back in 2010 before selling it to Fandango in 2018. Now they are back to a previous plan of having their own streaming service.

They look to possible follow the Amazon model and offer users the ability to subscribe to other streaming services through their own instead of competing with other streaming services.

But whatever they decide it looks like they are planning to get Walmart Plus up and running.

Beyoncé Sends All 16 Songs From ‘Renaissance’ Onto Billboard Hot 100

Beyonce is back with new music and she is making a lot of noise with her latest album, Renaissance. The album has made its debut on to the billboard Hot 100 chart at number 1.

Renaissance is now Bey’s her seventh number 1 album and It’s also the first album released by a woman in 2022 to rule the chart.

another amazing feat for Beyonce’s new album is that all 16 songs are on the Hot 100 charts.

Rank, Title

No. 1, “Break My Soul” (up from No. 6; first week at No. 1)

No. 13, “Cuff It”

No. 19, “Alien Superstar”

No. 22, “Church Girl”

No. 26, “I’m That Girl”

No. 27, “Energy,” feat. BEAM

No. 30, “Cozy”

No. 41, “Plastic Off the Sofa”

No. 43, “Virgo’s Groove”

No. 47, “Summer Renaissance”

No. 51, “Heated”

No. 53, “Thique”

No. 55, “Move,” feat. Grace Jones & Tems

No. 64, “Pure/Honey”

No. 69, “America Has a Problem”

No. 70, “All Up in Your Mind”

Beyoncé has now earned 47 solo top 40 Hot 100 hits. That’s the fifth-most of among solo women, after Taylor Swift (86), Nicki Minaj (64), Rihanna (51) and Madonna (49).

Bey showing that girls do run the world.

Former President Donald Trump invokes Fifth Amendment rights and declines to answer questions from NY attorney general

Former President Trump was in a scheduled deposition. Part of a more than three-year civil investigation into whether the Trump Organization misled lenders, insurers and tax authorities by providing them misleading financial statements.

Trump did not participate much and declined to answer any questions from the New York Attorney general.

He said in a statement, “Under the advice of my counsel and for all of the above reasons, I declined to answer the questions under the rights and privileges afforded to every citizen under the United States Constitution.