Maryland Man Accused Of Million Dollar Romance Scam; Keenan Thompson To Host Emmys; & Another Netflix Series Starring MJB

U.S. marshal from Maryland accused in multi-million dollar romance scam

A Maryland man who is a special deputy U.S. marshal and Justice Department contractor is facing federal charges.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office he is charged with conspiring to commit money laundering related to numerous online romance scams.

prosecutors said his victims reported losing a combined $1.9 million as a result of his scams. Many of his alleged victims were said to be senior citizens.

Over a course of five years, he struck up relationships with victims online by posing as U.S. service members who were in financial binds.

Charging documents state he controlled 30 financial accounts, receiving about $1.65 million in wire transfers from 119 individuals, and about $1.138 million in other deposits.

If convicted of conspiracy to commit money laundering, he faces up to 20 years in prison.

Scammers don’t care about you or situation. Have to be careful, especially our seniors.

SNL star Kenan Thompson to host 2022 Emmy Awards

Someone who is having a pretty good week is SNL star Keenan Thompson. He will be receiving his star on the Hollywood walk of fame later this month. And he was just tapped as the host of the upcoming 2022 Emmy awards.

He was pretty pumped about hearing the news. He said “Being a part of this incredible evening where we honor the best of the television community is ridiculously exciting.” He added “And to do it on NBC – my longtime network family – makes it even more special.”

Since his start in film and TV he has carved out a nice career for himself.

Soon he will be the longest running cast member on the hit tv show Saturday Night Live. he’s also a 6 time Emmy nominee and winner. Winning for Outstanding Original Music & Lyrics in 2018 for his work as lyrics co-writer of the song “Come Back, Barack.”

So big congratulations to him

Mary J. Blige to Star in Netflix’s ‘Lost Ollie’

Mary j Blige has been a star in the music industry for decades. And now she’s starring in more roles in TV shows and movies.

Get ready to catch Mary in a new Netflix series called “Lost Ollie”

She will be voicing Rosy, a fearless, hand-me-down teddy bear, in a live-action adaptation inspired by Ollie’s Odyssey, a book written and illustrated by William Joyce.

Mudbound, and Umbrella Academy, Mary’s acting career has started really well. We’ve seen her on the Power series and roles on Netflix shows like, and

Now we can expect her to do he thing in Lost Ollie which premieres August 24th on Netflix.

