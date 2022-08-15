A Guilty Plea In The Breonna Taylor Case; No Inmates In New York; & New Testimony In R Kelly’s Chicago Trial

Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Former Louisville Police Officer Will Plead Guilty in Breonna Taylor Case

One of the former Louisville police officers charged in the Breonna Taylor case plans to plead guilty.

Detective Kelly Goodlett faces one count of conspiracy for her allegedly falsifying an affidavit to search Taylor’s apartment.

New York Times A charge which she plans to plead guilty to, according to The report . Goodlett who was released on a $10,000 bond is scheduled to appear Aug. 22 to enter her plea.

We will see how this case goes from here.

